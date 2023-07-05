VFW state youth baseball tournaments get underway this weekend in 8U, 12U divisions

HUMBOLDT, S.D. — The arrival of July brings along the start of the South Dakota Veterans of Foreign Wars state youth baseball tournaments, which will get underway with the 8-and-under and 12-and-under state tournaments this weekend.

The state tournament circuit begins on Friday, July 7 with the 8U Open class tournament taking place in Humboldt, running through Sunday, July 9. Area participating teams include Bon Homme, Corsica/Stickney, Freeman/Marion, Mitchell Avengers, Parkston, Platte/Geddes and Scotland. Teams will play three games against random opponents over the course of Friday and Saturday morning, with an opening ceremony to be held at 2 p.m. on July 8.

At the 8U tournament, the top-11 teams based on pool play and tiebreakers will be placed in the Gold Division, while the bottom-11 teams will play for the Silver title. The first round and quarterfinals will be played on Saturday evening, followed by the semifinals and championship rounds on Sunday. The tournament is a machine-pitch event, with five-inning games and a cap of five runs per inning, with no cap in the final inning of the game.

Also being played this weekend are the 12-and-under state tournaments, with Class A playing in Vermillion and Class B taking the field in Webster and Roslyn on July 7-9. In Class A, Winner is the lone area team participating, and they will play Milbank, Tea and Vermillion in the group stage. In both tournaments, all teams in the event will advance to the single-elimination championship bracket.

In the Class B 12U event, area teams include Bon Homme, Canova, Corsica/Stickney, Emery, Parkston, Platte/Geddes, Salem and Scotland/Menno in the 20-team event, which will conclude in Webster.

The 10-and-under state tournaments will take place July 14-16, with Class B playing in Parker and Hurley, and the Class A teams playing in Humboldt. The 10U Class B tournament will include Bon Homme, Canova, Corsica/Stickney, Freeman/Marion, Parkston, Platte/Geddes, Salem and Scotland/Menno.

A pair of area communities will host Class B state teener baseball tournaments. The 14-and-under state tournament will be held in Corsica on July 21-23, while the 16-and-under state tournament is scheduled for Parkston on Aug. 4-6. Region qualifying tournaments will be held in July for those events.