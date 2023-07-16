Youth baseball champions crowned at Class A state tournaments

MITCHELL — Four state champions were crowned at the Class A youth baseball state tournaments on Sunday at the Cadwell Sports Complex.

With nearly 70 teams in attendance spread across four age divisions — 12-and-under, 11U, 10U and 9U — Brandon Valley Black claimed titles in two divisions, while the Pierre Rattlers and Sioux Falls Boss’ Pizza each won one.

Here’s how the action unfolded across each of the divisions.

12U: Brandon Valley Black

For the second-straight season and third time in four years, the Brandon Valley Black program is home to the 12U state champions.

As the No. 2 seed, Brandon Valley earned the title with a 17-11 victory over the top-seeded Capital City Crushers, of Pierre, in a battle of 4-0 squads on Sunday afternoon.

The Crushers, a club banner that fielded the 11U champions in 2022 and 10U winners in 2021, came into the championship contest having outscored opponents 37-11 across four games, while Brandon Valley emerged from close encounters with the Yankton Twins (10-9) in pool play and the Aberdeen Pheasants (12-10) in the semifinals.

In pool play, the Mitchell Titans went 2-1, falling to Brandon Valley Black before turning around to take down the Aberdeen Pheasants 14-5 and Yankton Twins 7-3. The Mitchell Mad Dogs went 1-2 for the tournament, scoring a 9-5 win over the Harrisburg Tigers in pool play.

Keniel Padilla, of Mitchell Mad Dogs 11U, delivers a pitch during a state tournament baseball game against the Yankton Screwballs on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Cadwell Sports Complex. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

11U: Pierre Rattlers

With a 6-0 defeat of the third-seeded Yankton Screwballs in the championship game, the Pierre Rattlers claimed the 11U title on Sunday afternoon.

Eli Konrad, of Mitchell Mad Dogs 11U, throws toward first base for an out during a state tournament baseball game against the Yankton Screwballs on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Cadwell Sports Complex. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

The Rattlers, a club banner that also won the 10U championship in 2022 and 9U in 2021, cruised through the tournament with a combined scoring margin of 56-5, including 15-1 in the championship bracket. Pierre clubs have now won back-to-back 11U titles, as the Rattlers follow the 2022 champion Capital City Crushers.

As the smallest of the four age divisions, Sunday’s championship bracket featured four squads. In the semifinal round, No. 1 seed Pierre topped the fourth-seeded Harrisburg Tigers 9-1 and the third-seeded Yankton edged out No. 2 seed Brandon Valley Black.

The Mitchell Mad Dogs, the lone local team in the 11U division, finished the tournament with an 0-3 record in pool play.

Asher Kaus, of Mitchell Mad Dogs 10U, swings at a pitch during a state tournament baseball game against the Harrisburg Pitbulls on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Cadwell Sports Complex. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

10U: Sioux Falls Boss' Pizza

As the No. 7 seed in the championship bracket, Sioux Falls Boss’ Pizza upended three higher-seeded teams to emerge as the 10U state champions.

Isaac Fischer, of Mitchell Mad Dogs 10U, slides into third base safely during a state tournament baseball game against the Harrisburg Pitbulls on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Cadwell Sports Complex. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

In the championship matchup, Sioux Falls defeated No. 4 seed Harrisburg Gold 10-5 to claim the title. Sioux Falls upset its way to the championship game by taking out No. 2 Watertown Purple 13-7 and No. 3 Aberdeen Pheasants 10-0.

Meanwhile, Harrisburg Gold defeated No. 5 Harrisburg MAG 10-3 before knocking off top-seeded Brandon Valley Black 6-3 in championship bracket play.

Despite going 1-1 in pool play and then winning their next game, the Mitchell Sliders were not among the top eight teams to advance to Sunday, finishing 2-1 for the tournament. Wins for the Sliders included a 7-6 final over Harrisburg MAG, a team that was the No. 5 seed in the final bracket, and a 16-0 triumph over the Harrisburg Heat.

Also in 10U, the Mitchell Avengers, Mitchell Mad Dogs and Mitchell Maize finished 0-3.

Avery DeMaranville, of Mitchell Maize 9U, throws toward first base for an out during a state tournament baseball game against the Capital City Crushers (Pierre) on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Cadwell Sports Complex. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

9U: Brandon Valley Black

Capping a dominant tournament run, No. 1 seed Brandon Valley Black posted an 11-1 win over No. 2 seed Harrisburg MAG in the 9U title game.

Including the championship win, Brandon Valley scored 94 runs while holding opponents to six across a half-dozen tournament contests, including three shutouts and a championship bracket play mark of 35-4.

Harrisburg reached the final with its own commanding effort, out-scoring opponents 61-13 before the final.

The Mitchell Mad Dogs advanced to the championship bracket as the No. 7 seed, where they were defeated 10-0 by Harrisburg MAG. In pool play, the Mad Dogs went 2-1, defeating the Sioux Falls Twisters 4-3 and Watertown Gold 12-6 before falling 10-8 to the Aberdeen Sharks.

Elsewhere in 9U, the Mitchell Avengers and Mitchell Maize both went 1-2 in pool play, with the Avengers grabbing a 17-5 win over the Pierre Snappers, and the Mitchell Maize topping the Yankton Bombers 11-8.

