Winner/Colome blanks Bankers to earn first-round win at state amateur tournament

MITCHELL — In the first round, one can count on the Winner/Colome at the Class B state amateur baseball tournament.

The Pheasants rode a strong pitching performance from Connor Hopkins over six innings and pounded out 12 hits in a 9-0 win over Plankinton during the state tournament first round on Thursday night at Cadwell Park.

It marked the fifth straight year that the Pheasants have won in the first round and the eighth time in the last nine first-round games. The Pheasants (17-5) await the winner of Mount Vernon and Four Corners in Monday’s second round.

“It’s fun for us,” Hopkins said of the team’s first round success. “We know what to expect, and we’re always ready to play in this first game. We’ve kind of got it down at this point.”

Winner/Colome's Connor Hopkins throws a pitch at the Class B state amateur baseball tournament against Plankinton on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Winner/Colome’s Derek Graesser had three hits and drove in a pair of runs, while Reed Harter had two hits and an RBI and Chandler Bakley had a two-run single. Zach Harter had two hits and Trevor Salmonson, a former Plankinton Banker, had two hits and two runs scored.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hopkins finished with nine strikeouts, three walks and struck out three. Tarrell Bauld threw the final three innings to earn the long-inning save, allowing three hits and striking out one.

The Bankers, who had five Legion players in their starting nine on Thursday night, committed six errors, including three in the second inning, which is when Winner/Colome broke the game open with five runs. The Pheasants added three more runs in the fourth inning and one more in the fifth to put the game on ice.

“It always helps to have the offense. I know I can count on those guys at the plate,” Hopkins said.

For Plankinton, Sean DeVries had a double in the fourth inning, and Drew Gerlach, Blaine Bohr, Thomas Stange, Mike Schwartz and Devin Mehlhaff had one hit. Schwartz, a pick-up player from Chamberlain, started on the mound and allowed six hits, five runs (all unearned) in three innings for the Bankers (10-10).

After four consecutive trips to the final weekend of the tournament as semifinalists, Hopkins and the Pheasants are now well-conditioned about the rigors of the amateur tournament with the games getting bigger and closer together as the 12 days wear on.

“You just rest and ice,” Hopkins said of his preparation as a pitcher. “You have to take care of yourself. … We just play them one at a time and make sure we’re ready the next time out.”