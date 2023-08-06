Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Walks haunt Parkston Mudcats in opening-round defeat at the hands of Dell Rapids PBR

A sour seventh inning spelled the end of the Parkston Mudcats’ amateur baseball season on Sunday afternoon.

080623 Parkston Mudcats Dan Bonte.JPG
Parkston Mudcats' Dan Bonte throws across the diamond from third base during a Class B state amateur baseball tournament first-round game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at Drake Field in Mitchell.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
Marcus Traxler
By Marcus Traxler
Today at 2:48 PM

MITCHELL — A sour seventh inning spelled the end of the Parkston Mudcats’ amateur baseball season on Sunday afternoon.

Six walks issued from Mudcats pitchers to Dell Rapids PBR batters in the seventh inning allowed PBR to score five runs and take control in a 6-2 Class B state amateur baseball first-round win at Drake Field.

The win assured Dell Rapids PBR of a berth in the second-round playing either Cornbelt League rival Madison or Volga at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Mudcats led 2-1 thanks to the strong pitching of Jake Weber, who allowed one run and four hits while striking out four over six innings. But when the page turned to the seventh inning and into the Parkston bullpen, the game got away from the Mudcats, as seven straight PBR batters reached base, including five via walk.

080623 Parkston Mudcats Weston Hansen.JPG
At right, Dell Rapids PBR's Weston Hansen is knocked to the ground by Parkston's Cole Knippling as Hansen rounded first base during a Class B state amateur baseball tournament first-round game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at Drake Field in Mitchell. Hansen was awarded second base on the play for interference.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

For PBR, Weston Hansen had a double and drove in two runs, while Brayden Pankonen, playing from the Class B Legion champion Dell Rapids squad, had three hits and scored twice. Hansen had the go-ahead walk in the seventh that gave PBR the lead at 3-2,

ADVERTISEMENT

South Dakota State University pitcher Reece Arbogast, on a pitch count, threw three scoreless innings for PBR on 34 pitches. He gave way to Trey Randel, who was the winning pitcher for Dell Rapids PBR, throwing six innings with six hits, two runs allowed and five strikeouts.

Matt Malloy, Dan Bonte and Billy Hamilton each had two hits for the Mudcats, with Malloy holding the only extra-base hit with a double in the fifth inning to give Parkston a 2-1 lead. Bonte had an RBI single in the fourth inning that tied the game at 1-all.

080623 Parkston Mudcats Jake Weber.JPG
Parkston Mudcats' pitcher Jake Weber delivers to home plate during a Class B state amateur baseball tournament first-round game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at Drake Field in Mitchell.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Nate Doering was charged with the loss, allowing two hits and four earned runs with three walks in one-third of an inning.

The game — which was played on the artificial turf surface at Drake Field — was delayed by an hour by overnight rainfall in the Mitchell area, which included more than 2 inches of rain recorded at the Mitchell Regional Airport.

Marcus Traxler
By Marcus Traxler
Traxler is the assistant editor and sports editor for the Mitchell Republic. He's worked for the newspaper since 2014 and has covered a wide variety of topics. He can be reached at mtraxler@mitchellrepublic.com.
What To Read Next
080523 KWL Elk Point Leiferman.JPG
Sports
Pitching, big blast helps lift Kimball/White Lake in Class B amateur first round
16h ago
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
emery 2.JPG
Sports
Dimock/Emery outlasts Miller/Wessington in pitcher's duel
18h ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson
080523 WS Larchwood Brent Ripperda.JPG
Sports
Larchwood blanks Wessington Springs in Class B amateur first round
1d ago
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
emery 2.JPG
Sports
Dimock/Emery outlasts Miller/Wessington in pitcher's duel
18h ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson
MillerAleksMugs.jpg
Members Only
Local
What ever happened to the Washington couple who brought adoptive daughter’s body to Mitchell in U-Haul?
5d ago
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
080423.N.DR.MTCBECKVET1alt1.jpg
Members Only
Local
Mitchell Tech grad Beck receives 2023 Student Veteran Leadership Award
1d ago
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
canova 1.JPG
Prep
Canova romps over Elkton, begins amateur tournament on the right note
1d ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson