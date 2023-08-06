Walks haunt Parkston Mudcats in opening-round defeat at the hands of Dell Rapids PBR

MITCHELL — A sour seventh inning spelled the end of the Parkston Mudcats’ amateur baseball season on Sunday afternoon.

Six walks issued from Mudcats pitchers to Dell Rapids PBR batters in the seventh inning allowed PBR to score five runs and take control in a 6-2 Class B state amateur baseball first-round win at Drake Field.

The win assured Dell Rapids PBR of a berth in the second-round playing either Cornbelt League rival Madison or Volga at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Mudcats led 2-1 thanks to the strong pitching of Jake Weber, who allowed one run and four hits while striking out four over six innings. But when the page turned to the seventh inning and into the Parkston bullpen, the game got away from the Mudcats, as seven straight PBR batters reached base, including five via walk.

At right, Dell Rapids PBR's Weston Hansen is knocked to the ground by Parkston's Cole Knippling as Hansen rounded first base during a Class B state amateur baseball tournament first-round game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at Drake Field in Mitchell. Hansen was awarded second base on the play for interference. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

For PBR, Weston Hansen had a double and drove in two runs, while Brayden Pankonen, playing from the Class B Legion champion Dell Rapids squad, had three hits and scored twice. Hansen had the go-ahead walk in the seventh that gave PBR the lead at 3-2,

South Dakota State University pitcher Reece Arbogast, on a pitch count, threw three scoreless innings for PBR on 34 pitches. He gave way to Trey Randel, who was the winning pitcher for Dell Rapids PBR, throwing six innings with six hits, two runs allowed and five strikeouts.

Matt Malloy, Dan Bonte and Billy Hamilton each had two hits for the Mudcats, with Malloy holding the only extra-base hit with a double in the fifth inning to give Parkston a 2-1 lead. Bonte had an RBI single in the fourth inning that tied the game at 1-all.

Parkston Mudcats' pitcher Jake Weber delivers to home plate during a Class B state amateur baseball tournament first-round game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at Drake Field in Mitchell. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Nate Doering was charged with the loss, allowing two hits and four earned runs with three walks in one-third of an inning.

The game — which was played on the artificial turf surface at Drake Field — was delayed by an hour by overnight rainfall in the Mitchell area, which included more than 2 inches of rain recorded at the Mitchell Regional Airport.