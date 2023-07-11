Walker Duehr, South Dakota's first 'NHL'er,' ready to take next step in pro hockey career

SIOUX FALLS — It's rare these days that anyone gets to be a true pioneer for their sport, but as the first and only hockey player from South Dakota ever to reach the NHL, Walker Duehr is exactly that.

A Sioux Falls native and product of the city's youth hockey programs, Duehr made his big league debut by appearing in one single game for the Calgary Flames in 2021-22, then got a full-fledged stint at the big time a year later, playing in 27 games for the Flames this past season, scoring seven goals to establish himself as one of Calgary's brightest young prospects.

Now 25 years old, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound winger is back in Sioux Falls this summer, spending quality time with family while training in preparation for fall camp, where he'll be competing for a spot on the Flames roster, hoping to become a full-time NHL'er.

"It's been an exciting year for myself and my family," Duehr said last week after a workout at the Sanford Fieldhouse. "I learned a lot from the older guys on the Flames and grew a lot as a person, too. (Getting called up) was an opportunity you don't want to let go by so I tried to make the most of it. I got my first goal and tried to ride that success and keep getting better every day."

The Flames' AHL affiliate, the Wranglers, also play in Calgary, so Duehr was already in town when the parent club was ready for him. They called him up in January, and in his second game he pushed one past St. Louis goalie Thomas Greiss for his first NHL goal, opening the scoring of what ended up a 4-1 Flames win. He ended up averaging 10 minutes of ice time in his 27 appearances, tallying four assists in addition to his seven goals.

"I was able to find a role with the team," Duehr said. "It was cool to get some games up there and solidify myself in a role. The biggest thing I learned was the consistency. You can't take a shift off. It's the best league in the world for a reason. It's hard to get there and pretty easy to get (sent) out, so you have to be ready every day."

Duehr developed his game in Sioux Falls

Duehr was born in Sioux Falls, but his family moved to Brookings when he was three. That's when he got on skates for the first time, but the Duehrs were back in Sioux Falls two years later, by which time the Stampede had brought hockey to town. Duehr ended up playing in the Sioux Falls Flyers youth hockey program until he was 12. Having learned from a cousin and older brother who both excelled at the game, Duehr became a skilled player as a youth, and by age 14 was playing on the a 14U AAA Russell Stover team in Kansas, though he still lived in Sioux Falls and practiced with the Flyers.

From there it was on to Tier 1 juniors and the USHL, where he played three seasons — one each with Sioux City and Tri-City and one split between Chicago and Bloomington. Though he didn't put up especially notable numbers in the USHL, it was at this level that he realized he might have a career in hockey. When he went on to play college hockey at Minnesota State-Mankato, the dream only got closer.

"I started to find out I was getting interest from NHL teams in juniors, but when it really kind of hit me and started to feel like a reality was probably my junior or senior year in college," Duehr said. "I felt like I found my niche my last couple years there."

Again, the numbers were modest, as Duehr never topped 10 goals in a season at MSU, and he consequently went undrafted. But his size and speed are attractive assets, and after his promising production last year, the ceiling on his game has been raised. He's likely competing for a fourth-line role for the Flames for now, but that doesn't mean he can't carve out a lengthy career.

"I kind of got a taste of it," he said. "I have a lot of work to do. I have a lot more to offer and I think I can keep getting better and better. It starts in the summer, getting prepared and getting ready for camp next season. I'm just trying to earn my spot and become a full time NHL'er."

As for being something of an ambassador for the state, that's something Duehr doesn't take lightly.

"It's something I take a lot of pride in," he said. "This is where I'm from, where I grew up, where I come back and call home in the summer. Being able to create that first wave of NHL kids from South Dakota is cool and an honor. I'm leading the way, hopefully, for a lot more kids coming after me.

"It's an exciting time for hockey players growing up in this area. They have all the opportunities in the world now with the facilities and ice and being able to have teams to play for or watch as they grow up. That's instrumental to kids growing up wanting to play hockey."