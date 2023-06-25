Veteran pitcher Bryce Ahrendt embodies the spirit of South Dakota amateur baseball

SIOUX FALLS — Bryce Ahrendt could be the logo for South Dakota amateur baseball.

You know, like how the NBA logo is a visage of Jerry West, or the MLB logo a similar silhouette of (supposedly) Harmon Killebrew. If amateur baseball wanted a similar red, white and blue emblem, Ahrendt's stocky right-handed figure would be perfect.

He's not the best player in state history (though he's one of them), and he's not the longest tenured (though he's approaching 20 years and shows no signs of slowing down), but few players truly represent the spirit of South Dakota's summer pastime like the 38-year-old Ahrendt, who for two decades has embodied so many throwback baseball labels as a dominant pitcher.

Workhorse, bulldog, gamer, ace — those descriptors have been used on the Post 15 West and Augustana alum throughout his career, and with good reason. He's been a fixture on the mound in the Class A state championship game with the Sioux Falls Brewers, where he's had his share of thrilling wins and heartbreaking losses, almost always being the one to take the ball when it mattered most. When his team was victorious, nobody savored the wins more. When they lost, no one took it harder.

Amateur baseball in South Dakota is full of lifers, small-town legends, has-beens and hangers-on, but few have ever lived amateur baseball like Bryce Ahrendt.

"I don't know if amateur baseball being his whole life is exactly accurate," said friend and teammate Ian Strum. "But in terms of guys who really care about it, I think it's safe to say he cares about it the most."

Ahrendt pitched the Brewers to consecutive titles in 2019 and 2020, only to see the rival Renner Monarchs reclaim the crown in 2021 and the upstart Sioux Falls Squirrels achieve their first championship last summer. He's as determined as ever this year to get the Brew Crew back on top.

"I hate losing," Ahrendt says. "I hate it. I'm stubborn. I want to compete, and I want to win. I enjoy going out there at 38 years old and showing these punk kids, yeah, a 38-year-old just struck you out. As long as I can compete at a high level I'm going to keep going out there."

A fire inside

Ahrendt's competitiveness was there from the beginning. A standout player for Post 15 West as well as a linebacker and wrestler in high school, Ahrendt picked up a love of baseball from his dad, who'd also been a fine high school athlete. He established himself as one of the state's best Legion players, as well as one of its most competitive.

Bryce Ahrendt has been one of the best pitchers in South Dakota amateur baseball for more than a decade. Matt Zimmer/Sioux Falls Live

"He was a great player — big arm, good hitter and a pretty good catcher," remembers Kevin Knetsch, who was Ahrendt's coach at West and later an amateur rival for the Renner Monarchs. "And he had a will to win most kids don't. I never had to worry about him being checked out or not wanting to be there. If anything you felt like you had to get him to dial it back and have some fun once in awhile."

A successful high school career led to a college career at Augustana. The Vikings were not the Division II power then that they are now, but Ahrendt had a mostly successful run pitching for them. He especially thrived in the closer's role, going 1-2 with a 2.50 ERA and four saves as a junior and coming back to nail down six saves as a senior in 2007.

Ahrendt had a fastball that could top 90-mph and a pretty good changeup. He wanted to keep playing after college.

A taste of the pros

The minor league independent Sioux Falls Canaries brought Ahrendt in for a tryout in later in 2007, and while he threw a good bullpen for manager Steve Shirley and pitching coach Mike Meyer, the Birds had a strong staff at the time, and didn't have room. So he went to play amateur ball, catching on with the Brandon Valley Merchants (who would later become the Brewers).

But Doc Edwards, a former Canaries (and Cleveland Indians) skipper who was managing the San Angelo Colts in the United Baseball League, got wind of the rookie's impressive tryout.

On a weeknight in June, Ahrendt pitched a complete game for the Merchants in Renner, outdueling Roadrunners pitcher (and future Seattle Mariners draft pick) Chris Kessinger, 3-2. Ahrendt was having a beer in the Monarch bar next to the park after the game when John Anderson, a Colts player with ties to Sioux Falls, called and asked if he wanted to come to Texas to join the Colts.

"I couldn't say yes fast enough," Ahrendt said. He went home that night to tell his parents, waking them up to give them the news.

A baseball card commemorates Bryce Ahrendt's brief stint in professional baseball with the San Angelo Colts of the United Baseball League in 2007. Submitted

"I said I'm moving to Texas," he remembers. "They were like, for what? And I said, 'To play professional baseball.' My dad went crazy. That was a pretty cool moment."

Ahrendt's pro career didn't last long. He posted a 6.48 ERA in 12 games between San Angelo and Rio Grande Valley (a trade to Rio Grande Valley did him no favors), but with 25 strikeouts in 25 innings, he held his own.

And when he came home, he returned to the amateur game, fully committed.

"I knew I wanted to play amateur baseball as long as I could and still be competitive," Ahrendt said. "However long that would be."

Becoming a veteran

Though his dreams of playing for a living had ended, Ahrendt continued to approach pitching like a professional. He was immediately successful coming off his stint in the minor leagues, but maintained his pitching excellence even after years away from the resources and training that come with playing full time. He was one of the hardest throwers in the state in his younger days, and as he began to lose a few ticks off his fastball his changeup improved, as did his control.

He managed the Merchants/Brewers for several years, and that leadership role only emboldened his reputation as a fierce competitor.

"I've always had that fire in me," Ahrendt said. "If things aren't going well I can be a surly guy. I can be loud. If I feel like a guy on our team isn't playing his best I'll let 'em know. I'm sure that's rubbed some guys the wrong way, but that's how I'd want to be treated. But I've matured a little with age, too. I've mellowed."

All along the way, Ahrendt had the respect of his teammates, not just for his success, but for the way he approached the game as well.

"When you're younger you can just kind of show up and play," said Strum, long one of the state's best shortstops. "As you get older it takes more time to get into the swing of things. His first couple starts his velocity maybe isn't there, or the command, but after a couple starts he's back to the same old guy.

Bryce Ahrendt pitches against Brookings on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Ronken Field in Sioux Falls. Matt Zimmer/Sioux Falls Live

"And all these years he's been doing it he's never had any injuries," Strum adds. "That's a testament to his preparation. He's always working on his delivery, always stretching, icing. He knows what he has to do to be ready and he does it. On days he starts he gets there before everybody to go through his routine to be ready to throw nine innings. I think the younger guys have seen that and really respect it."

Opponents saw it and respected it, too, especially as Ahrendt matured as a pitcher and found new ways to succeed even after his fastball no longer reached into the 90s or upper 80s.

"I think he got a lot better when he realized his changeup was his best pitch," said Renner's Brian McGuire, a former Sioux Empire League MVP. "He no longer tries to just blow you away with his fastball. He still comes right at you, but it's with that changeup and just amazing control. The frustrating thing about facing him is he gives you pitches to hit but you just can't put a barrel on it. For more than 10 years now he's just been missing barrels and letting his fielders do the work."

An epic rivalry

Year after year, Ahrendt remained one of the state's best pitchers. But year after year, he and the Brewers were fighting for Class A supremacy with the Monarchs, the premier program in South Dakota. After the Brewers won their second title in three years in 2012, the Monarchs reloaded and began a run of six consecutive state championships from 2013-2018. Often during that run, Ahrendt would beat the Monarchs during the regular season. But he couldn't do it in the postseason.

Bryce Ahrendt was the MVP of the South Dakota amateur baseball Class A state tournament in both 2019 and 2020. Submitted

He was the losing pitcher in the state championship game in 2013, 2015 and 2017 — all against the Monarchs. The last two came by 1-0 and 2-0 scores. There was also a 1-0 loss in 10 innings in 2016 with former USF ace Derek Fisher on the mound for the Brewers.

"We'd beat them in the regular season," Strum said. "We'd beat them in the first round (of the state tournament). We couldn't beat them in the championship. It always seemed like no matter what we did something went their way. There was this frickin' cloud that was always there. Why can't we get over the hump and beat them?"

Renner's Dallas Schneiderman was always the winning pitcher on the other side. Ahrendt would be great. Schneiderman would be better.

"It was always very stressful," Schneiderman remembers. "Because you know going against Bryce you're not going to have a lot of runs to work with. You knew you'd have to match him and I know that made me better. If you can't get pumped up for the Brewers/Monarchs rivalry we had going back in the day, I mean, that was some of the best baseball competition and most fun I've ever had competing in my life. It was pretty special to be a part of."

Breaking through

Easy for the Monarchs to say. The losses weighed on the Brewers, none more than Ahrendt. But he never thought about backing down. When the teams returned to face each other in the state tournament again in 2019, Ahrendt was ready for his rivals.

He beat them in the first round in Brookings, outdueling former Triple-A left-hander Kris Regas. When the Monarchs fought their way back to the semifinals, Ahrendt beat them again on Saturday, 4-2, eliminating Renner and snapping their streak of 17 consecutive trips to the state championship game.

"For him to get that win, and get that monkey off his back, that set the tone," said Matt Leedom, who took over for Ahrendt as the Brewers manager a few years ago.

The Sioux Falls Brewers rush the mound after defeating Brookings 7-2 in the Class A state amateur championship in 2020. Bryce Ahrendt (25) is on the bottom of the pile. Mitchell Republic file photo

Added Strum: "We were so confident after finally beating Renner that we just knew we were going to win on Sunday. It could've been the Yankees and we would've felt like the championship was ours."

Ahrendt had gone all nine innings against the Monarchs, throwing more than 150 pitches. So who would start the championship game the following day? There was never any question.

"I knew before he even took the mound on Saturday that if we won he'd back there the next day ready to go again," Leedom said. "I didn't have to ask if he'd be available. We all knew who was getting the ball."

Ahrendt iced and stretched from the moment Saturday's start ended until he went to bed. He was more tired than sore when gametime arrived on Sunday, and he pitched into the sixth inning, earning his second win in as many days as the Brewers defeated Yankton for the title. Ahrendt was named MVP.

"I was pretty determined," Ahrendt says of throwing 15 innings in barely more than 24 hours. "I felt like if the ball was in my hand we had a chance. I wouldn't say winning that was like a monkey off my back or anything but it was definitely a feather in my cap. I have so much respect for all the guys on the Monarchs. To be the one to end their streak — I definitely took a lot of pride in that."

He came back and did it again in 2020, working another championship Sunday complete game in a 7-2 win over Brookings, earning MVP honors for the second straight year.

The losses to Renner were finally fully behind him.

"After all those losses to (Renner) the easy thing would've been to back down, throw somebody else, but it was always, nope, I got this," Knetsch said.

"I remember after we beat them for our third straight title (in 2015) he said in one of the papers that he thought they were still the better team, and we all kind of died laughing at that," Knetsch adds. "It was like, really? But that's what he's like. You could beat him 100 times in a row and he'd never think you're better. I always respected that. The other thing is, I can remember beating them all those times, and how crushing those losses must've been for him, and always after the game he gave you a sincere, look-you-in-the-eye handshake, every time."

A legacy on the field

The Brewers were unable to three-peat last year, giving way to the Sioux Falls Squirrels, who have now become a Class A power in their own right.

Squirrels manager Zach Cole said watching Ahrendt's commitment and preparation year after year helped inspire the Squirrels to put in the work necessary to play for a title. They knew to beat Bryce, you needed guys to commit like Bryce.

Bryce Ahrendt was a standout pitcher for Post 15 West and Augustana before enoying a brief professional career. He's now 38 years old and one of the most accomplished pitchers in South Dakota amateur baseball. Matt Zimmer/Sioux Falls Live

It's a reputation that teammates and foes alike believe make Ahrendt an eventual Hall of Famer, worthy of being mentioned with the best in state history.

"I'll never see another Bryce Ahrendt," Leedom said. "Very few, especially in Class A, have put together a career like he has. Whether he plays another two years or 20 years, he's had a legacy within the lore of amateur baseball, and the best part is that it's still being written."

Indeed, as Ahrendt approaches 40, his commitment hasn't wavered. Playing to 40 has long been a goal, but that seems unlikely to be the end. A longtime bachelor, Ahrendt, who works in sales for Bierschbach Equipment and Supply, is getting married this summer (shortly after the state tournament) to Katie Furth. He says his fiancee is "all-in" on being a baseball wife. This could go on for awhile.

"Whenever I've dated someone I've let 'em know, come summertime I'm pretty busy," he says sheepishly. "From May through the first couple weeks of August — don't plan on seeing me much."

It's a commitment many don't understand and some find silly. Better players than Bryce Ahrendt have walked away from the game and moved on with their lives. But for Bryce, baseball is life.

"Until you experience it you'll never understand it," he says of amateur baseball. "I can't imagine not doing this in the summer. Baseball has been very good to me. I can only give back a small percentage of what it's given to me, my family, my friends and my teammates. I want to keep playing as long as I can — probably until they stick me six feet in the ground."