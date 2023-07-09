USD alum Chris Nilsen grabs third-straight U.S. pole vault championship

EUGENE, Ore. — University of South Dakota alum Chris Nilsen claimed his third United States outdoor track and field men’s pole vault championship in a row Saturday.

Nilsen cleared 19 feet, 4 3/4 inches, just shy of his season best of 19-5, to take down the title at Hayward Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. Nilsen edged out Zach McWhorter by two inches, and beat third-place finisher Zach Bradford, of Texas Tech, by four inches.

Nilsen, a native of Kansas City, Missouri, was a 2020 graduate and a three-time NCAA Champion for the Coyotes. He was a seven-time All-American, taking at least bronze at each NCAA Championship meet held during his collegiate career, and he owns South Dakota’s indoor and outdoor pole vault records.

Fellow USD alum Emily Grove is set to compete in the women’s pole vault event, which starts at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Rapid City Stevens’ graduate Simeon Birnbaum competed at the 20-and-under U.S. Championships, finishing second in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:47.96. He set a new South Dakota state record, beating his old time of 1:50.12, and was finished just 0.2 seconds behind winner Tinoda Matsatsa (1:47.76).

