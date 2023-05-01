99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Tucker Kraft and the Green Bay Packers are a match made in football heaven

Timber Lake native and South Dakota State grad sure to be a fan favorite among Cheeseheads

043023-tucker-hunting.JPG
Tucker Kraft spent time with his family shooting clay pigeons in Timber Lake on the day he was drafted by the Green Bay Packers.
Matt Zimmer/Forum News Service
Matt Zimmer
By Matt Zimmer
May 01, 2023 at 11:54 AM

TIMBER LAKE, S.D. — In the hours leading up to his selection on the second day of the NFL Draft, Tucker Kraft insisted he didn't have much of a preference to where he would land.

But once he was picked in the third round by the Green Bay Packers, it felt like the perfect match.

First of all there's the whole Kraft/cheese/cheeseheads thing. Perfect.

Then there's Kraft's smalltown upbringing, rugged outdoorsman personality and the fact that he played at a smaller school that just won a national championship, a perfect fit for a Midwest franchise playing in the smallest city in the NFL and has been nicknamed 'Titletown.'

On the morning he was picked, Kraft lifted weights in his brother's garage in Timber Lake (pop. 500) under the watchful eye of various deer and pheasants that became hunting trophies over the years, and from there he and friends and family hopped in their F150s and drove to a clay pigeon shooting range next to the town's rodeo facilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kraft's draft party was held in the family "airport" outside of town, and when Packer fans saw video of the 6-foot-5, 256-pound tight end in a King Ropes baseball cap, surrounded by a beer-drinking blue collar community in the rustic surroundings it was love at first sight. When Kraft admitted to Packers communications director Sarah Quick over the phone that he'd had a few drinks waiting to hear his name called, the fans of green and gold knew that Kraft was already part of the family.

043023-tucker-kraft-lifting.jpg
Tucker Kraft lifts weights in his brother's garage in Timber Lake on Friday, April 28, just hours before he would be drafted by the Green Bay Packers
Matt Zimmer/Forum News Service

When he performs his first Lambeau Leap, he'll get an enthusiastic reception from the Cheeseheads.

But being a folk hero is one thing. Kraft wants to be an All-Pro, and take his place among the best tight ends in the NFL. And the consensus seems to be that he's a good fit in Green Bay from a football standpoint as well.

The Packers, of course, will be undergoing a major offensive transition this year, having traded future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers to the Jets last week. Jordan Love is expected to take over the starting role, and Green Bay brass made an obvious move to surround him with weapons. They took another tight end, Luke Musgrave, and wide receiver Jayden Reed in the second round before picking Kraft, then later added two more wideouts and a running back.

042823-tucker-kraft-1.JPG
Tucker Kraft (center) shares a moment before the NFL Draft with his mother, Tausha Kraft and cousin Ross Kraft on Friday, April 28, 2023 in Timber Lake.
Matt Zimmer/Forum News Service

Green Bay has four returning tight ends on the roster in Tyler Davis, Josiah Deguara, Austin Allen and Nick Guggemos, but Musgrave, out of Oregon State, and Kraft, have a good chance of being the team's starter or co-starters. Taking two tight ends with their first four picks raised some eyebrows, but the Packers lost the productive Robert Tonyan (another former FCS player out of Indiana State) in the offseason, and haven't had a vertical tight end threat since Jimmy Graham or perhaps even Jermichael Finley.

042523-tucker-kraft.JPG
SDSU tight end Tucker Kraft is expected to be taken in the first few rounds of the NFL Draft this weekend.
Matt Zimmer/Forum News Service

In Musgrave and Kraft, the Packers have a pair of tight ends both of whose strength is versatility. They can move the chains, they can get open in the seam, they can run after the catch and they can block, both downfield and on the line of scrimmage.

“They are similar. They’re both all-around tight ends that can kind of do everything,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said. “They’re not pigeonholed into only being able to be a receiving tight end or a blocking tight end. They can do it all. They both have very good size, very good speed, so I’m excited. I do think most of their best football is ahead of them for different reasons, but I think they will complement each other and they’ll be a good fit for our room that we already have.”

Matt Zimmer
By Matt Zimmer
Matt Zimmer is a Sioux Falls native and longtime sports writer. He graduated from Washington High School where he played football, legion baseball and developed his lifelong love of the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. After graduating from St. Cloud State University, he returned to Sioux Falls, began a long career in amateur baseball and started working as a sports freelancer. Zimmer was hired as a sport reporter at the Argus Leader in 2004, where he covered Sioux Falls high schools and colleges before moving to the South Dakota State University beat in 2014. Email Matt at mzimmer@forumcomm.com.
What To Read Next
Mitchell Golf Generic
Prep
Mitchell Middle School girls golf well represented near top of ESD meet leaderboard
May 17, 2023 03:33 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
041123 MHS softball Rylee Jennings2.JPG
Prep
Rylee Jennings no-hitter powers Mitchell softball past Sioux Falls Roosevelt
May 17, 2023 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
051623-eric-peterson.JPG
Sports
USD Coyotes basketball coach Eric Peterson revamping roster ahead of second year on the job
May 17, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Reminder: Many election letters subject to fee
February 28, 2022 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic News
051323.N.DR.VAULTPOLREIS1.jpg
The Vault
Justice denied: 1906 murder trials shocked Sioux Falls, nation
May 12, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-19.jpg
Prep
Is it time for South Dakota to sanction high school baseball?
May 12, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
IMG_5628-2.jpg
Business
AgritourismSD kicks off second session
May 15, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher