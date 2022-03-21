99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

Tucker Kraft news and info

FCC file photos

Headlines
Photos/Videos
About
More SDSU sports
March 21, 2022 03:11 PM

Former South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft was an All-American for the Jackrabbits, playing from 2019 to 2022. The Green Bay Packers selected the Timber Lake, S.D., native in the third round of the 2023 draft.

TUCKER KRAFT NEWS
050123-tucker-phonecall.jpg
Sports
From Timber Lake to Titletown: Tucker Kraft's long road from 9-man superstar to Green Bay Packer
The South Dakota State tight end leaned on himself and family to overcome long odds and personal tragedy on the way to the NFL.
May 04, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
043023-tucker-hunting.JPG
Sports
Tucker Kraft and the Green Bay Packers are a match made in football heaven
May 01, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
033123-pro-day-caleb-sanders.JPG
Sports
NFL Draft: Handful of South Dakota hopefuls sign with clubs as rookie free agents
April 29, 2023 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
042823-tucker-family.JPG
College
South Dakota State's Tucker Kraft taken by Green Bay Packers in third round of NFL Draft
April 28, 2023 09:49 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
4172700+042718.S.DR_.GOEDERT1.jpg
Sports
Zimmer: The best NFL Draft picks from South Dakota
April 25, 2023 03:35 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer

MORE TUCKER KRAFT NEWS...

ADVERTISEMENT


Photos and videos
Swipe/drag left or right to view the gallery.
Kraft.jpg
1/20: South Dakota State's Tucker Kraft celebrates a second quarter touchdown reception with his fellow Jackrabbits in the Alerus Center end zone during a Missouri Valley Football Conference game against North Dakota on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 in Grand Forks, N.D.
042523-tucker-kraft.JPG
2/20: SDSU tight end Tucker Kraft is expected to be taken in the first few rounds of the NFL Draft this weekend.
050423-tuckanddoug.jpg
3/20: Doug Kraft (left) and Tucker Kraft when Tucker was a youth.
050123-kraft-family.JPG
4/20: Tucker Kraft gets the call from the Green Bay Packers in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft while surrounded by family in Timber Lake on Friday, April 28, 2023.
050123-tucker-fan.jpg
5/20: Tucker Kraft greets a young fan at his NFL Draft party in Timber Lake on Friday, April 28, 2023.
050123-tucker-baylee.jpg
6/20: Tucker Kraft and his fiancee, Baylee Jandahl, hold hands while watching the NFL Draft on Friday, April 28, 2023 in Timber Lake.
050123-tucker-shawn.jpg
7/20: Tucker Kraft pets Opal the dog as Kraft and his uncle, Shawn Becker, prepare the truck for a trip to the shooting range in Timber Lake on Friday, April 28, 2023.
050123-tucker-lifting.jpg
8/20: Tucker Kraft lifts weights in his brother's garage in Timber Lake hours before he was picked in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers on Friday, April 28, 2023.
050123-tucker-kraft-air-kraft.jpg
9/20: Tucker Kraft watches the first round of the NFL Draft in the office at Air Kraft Spraying in Timber Lake on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
050123-ross-kraft.JPG
10/20: Tucker Kraft shares a moment with his mother, Tausha, and cousin, Ross Kraft, in Timber Lake on Friday, April 28, 2023.
050123-tucker-shooting.JPG
11/20: Tucker Kraft shoots clay pigeons with friends and family before the NFL Draft on Friday, April 28, 2023 in Timber Lake.
050123-tucker-kraft-clay-throwing.JPG
12/20: Tucker Kraft throws a clay pigeon at a shooting range in Timber Lake with friends and family.
050123-timber-tucker.JPG
13/20: A sign at a local business in Timber Lake wishes Tucker Kraft good luck for the NFL Draft.
042823-kraft.JPG
14/20: Tucker Kraft is congratulated by teammates moments after being drafted by the Green Bay Packers on Friday, April 28, 2023 in Timber Lake.
042823-tucker-kraft-1.JPG
15/20: Tucker Kraft (center) shares a moment before the NFL Draft with his mother, Tausha Kraft and cousin Ross Kraft on Friday, April 28, 2023 in Timber Lake.
042523-tucker-kraft-pro-day.JPG
16/20: Tucker Kraft improved his draft stock with a strong performance at his Pro Day in Brookings.
033123-tucker-kraft-catch-pro-day.JPG
17/20: Tucker Kraft snags a pass during receiving drills at South Dakota State Pro Day on Friday, March 31, 2023 at the SJAC in Brookings.
033123-tucker-kraft-pro-day.JPG
18/20: SDSU tight end Tucker Kraft talks to a Green Bay Packers scout at South Dakota State Pro Day on Friday, March 31, 2023 at the SJAC in Brookings.
121722.TuckerKraft.JPG
19/20: South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft (85) carries the ball as wide receiver Jaxon Janke (10) makes a block against Montana State during an NCAA FCS semifinal game on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings.
111222.S.DR.SDSUISU-8
20/20: South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft runs with the ball after making a catch as Illinois State's Dillon Gearhart looks to make a tackle during a Missouri Valley Football Conference game on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.


THE MOMENT




More Tucker Kraft headlines
042523-tucker-kraft.JPG
Sports
Tucker Kraft leads a handful of South Dakotans hoping to be selected in NFL Draft
South Dakota State tight end projected to go on second day of draft, but several other local standouts will be in the mix
April 25, 2023 12:09 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
033123-tucker-kraft-pro-day.JPG
Sports
Tucker Kraft builds on NFL Draft stock at South Dakota State football Pro Day
Tight end improves 40-time, excels in pass catching drills
March 31, 2023 02:04 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
010923.S.FF.NDSUfootball
College
‘Run-it-back Jacks': South Dakota State hopes FCS title is first of many
"It's the beginning of the national championship, but it's also a step in becoming the best football program we can be,” said SDSU coach John Stiegelmeier.
January 09, 2023 02:11 PM
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
010922.S.FF.SDSUfootball
Men's Sports
After spurning six-figure NIL offers, Jackrabbits TE Kraft's payoff could be FCS title
SDSU tight end Tucker Kraft had NIL offers in the the six figures to play for Power Five programs prior to this season, his final for the Jackrabbits.
January 06, 2023 11:58 AM
 · 
By  Eric Peterson
121722.GarrettGreenfield.JPG
College
'Reminders of falling short': SDSU has used motivation to fuel its goal of a championship all season
“All the hardware around here is reminders of falling short,” SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier said before the season.
December 19, 2022 12:24 PM
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
121722.SDSU_MontanaState4.JPG
College
The one the FCS has been waiting for: South Dakota State, North Dakota State to tangle for a national title
In the semifinals, No. 1 SDSU defeated No. 4 Montana State as No. 3 North Dakota State topped No. 7 Incarnate Word, setting up a Dakota Marker rivalry rematch in the FCS title game on Jan. 8.
December 17, 2022 08:24 PM
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
Load More

ADVERTISEMENT


More about Tucker Kraft

Former South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft was picked in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers with the 78th overall pick on Friday, April, 28, 2023.

111222.S.DR.SDSUISU-8
South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft.
Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic

The former 9-man high school football standout received the call surrounded by friends, family and well-wishers at the AirKraft Spraying airfield and hangar in his hometown of Timber Lake, S.D.

In a draft that was considered to be loaded with quality tight ends, Kraft watched five of them come off the board in the second round but just when the 6-foot-5, 256-pound, 22-year-old seemed to be getting restless the phone rang and he got the call of a lifetime.

Kraft was the third Jackrabbit tight end to be taken in the first three rounds of the draft, joining Dallas Goedert (2018) and Steve Heiden (1999). At the time he was drafted, he was also the fourth Jackrabbit picked since 2018, joining Goedert, Jordan Brown (2019) and Pierre Strong and Chris Oladokun, who were both taken last year.

Kraft.jpg
South Dakota State's Tucker Kraft celebrates a second quarter touchdown reception with his fellow Jackrabbits in the Alerus Center end zone during a Missouri Valley Football Conference game against North Dakota on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 in Grand Forks, N.D.
Nick Nelson / Forum News Service

Kraft entered the draft despite still having a year of eligibility remaining, and despite missing much of his junior year due to a foot injury. But he still caught 27 passes for 348 yards in nine games in 2022, helping lead the Jackrabbits to their first FCS national championship.

That came after a 2021 that saw Kraft catch 65 balls for 773 yards. After that breakthrough season he had lucrative NIL offers from several major conference schools to transfer, but Kraft chose to stick with the Jacks and win a ring. Now he'll begin his pursuit of similar success at the next level.







Click to go to the Bison Media Zone

ADVERTISEMENT