Traxler: Looking to history to identify state amateur tourney trends

MITCHELL — Cadwell Park is the place to be for South Dakota baseball fans for the next two weeks.

With 90-plus years of history, some trends have identified themselves about which teams have success and ultimately win state titles.

Here are some facts to know and share regarding the Class B state amateur baseball tournament:



The Sunshine League has the best tournament winning percentage since 2016, with its teams winning 66.7% of their games. The Cornbelt is second with a .610 mark, and the State Line League is at .549 in third in that span.

Since 2016, the Sunshine leads the way with 18 quarterfinal teams, with 16 from the Cornbelt, 10 from the State Line, five from the Pony Hills, four from the South Central League and three from the Eastern Dakota League.

It’s good to be a district champion, right? In the last five state tournaments, district champions are 21-14 in the first round of the tournament (a .667 win percentage), including 4-3 in the 2022 bracket.

In the last 10 state tournaments, a district champion has won the state title five times. The Dell Rapids Mudcats are an exception, losing in the district tournament and then coming through the state bracket to win it all in 2021 and 2022.

Interestingly, Alexandria accounts for all five instances of a district champion winning the title since 2013. The Angels won the District 5B title in 2013, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2020, and then went on to win the state championship, too. Of note, the Angels enter this year’s tournament as the district champion once again.

The Class B state title winners have been concentrated in three leagues for much of the last 20 years, with the champions coming exclusively from the Cornbelt, South Central and Sunshine leagues. The last champion from outside those three leagues was Redfield Dairy Queen in 2006.

MORE AMATEUR BASEBALL TOURNAMENT COVERAGE





