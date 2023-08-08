Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Thursday set as Veterans Night at state amateur baseball tourney

Thursday, Aug. 10 will be Veterans Night at the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Tournament at Cadwell Park.

Cadwell_Park_base.jpg
Cadwell Park. (Republic file photo)
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 6:27 PM

MITCHELL — Thursday, Aug. 10 will be Veterans Night at the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Tournament at Cadwell Park.

All veterans and active military members and their spouses will be admitted free to the session, which includes two games starting at 5:30 p.m.

A special veteran recognition event will take place between the Lake Norden-Tabor and Winner/Colome-Lesterville games at the ballpark.

By Mitchell Republic
