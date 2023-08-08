Thursday set as Veterans Night at state amateur baseball tourney
MITCHELL — Thursday, Aug. 10 will be Veterans Night at the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Tournament at Cadwell Park.
All veterans and active military members and their spouses will be admitted free to the session, which includes two games starting at 5:30 p.m.
A special veteran recognition event will take place between the Lake Norden-Tabor and Winner/Colome-Lesterville games at the ballpark.
