Sports

Taking stock of area amateur baseball: Winner/Colome, Canova among league leaders

Inside: A look at the Sunshine, Cornbelt, Pony Hills and South Central Leagues nearing the halfway point in the season.

6-8-23AmateurBaseballAlexandriavsParkstonMudCats-14.jpg
Alexandria's Tyson Gau leads off first base while being held on by Max Scott, of the Parkston Devil Rays, during an amateur baseball game on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
By Landon Dierks and Zech Lambert
Today at 5:49 PM

Note: Records taken from GameChanger or league websites on Friday, June 16, unless otherwise noted.

MITCHELL — As the summer amateur baseball schedule enters a weekend headlined by the Cornbelt-Sunshine Showdown, it marks an approximate halfway point of the regular season.

With just over a month before district tournaments begin, here's a look at where teams stand in the four Mitchell-area leagues.

Sunshine

Atop the league standings once again is Winner/Colome. On the strength of a high-powered offense and solid pitching, the Pheasants are out to a 9-1 overall start with a 6-1 mark in league play.

Along the way, the Pheasants have already notched victories over four of the other five top teams in the Sunshine League. Winner/Colome has plated double-digit runs in seven games and given up two or fewer in four, going undefeated when either of those thresholds is met.

The most active team in the region with 13 games played, Dimock/Emery (9-4, 4-2 Sunshine) has won eight of 10 and carries a three-game win streak into the Sunshine-Cornbelt Showdown. Behind a team batting average of .328 and on-base percentage of .447, the Raptors have had little trouble manufacturing offense. For the season, Dimock/Emery owns a season average of 9.3 runs per game and has failed to score six runs just twice.

Checking in at third in the league is Mount Vernon (6-2, 3-2 Sunshine), who has displayed an ability to win close contests. Five of the Mustangs' six victories have come by four runs or fewer. Among the wins to Mount Vernon's credit are defeats of other top Sunshine teams such as Dimock/Emery, Platte and Alexandria.

060123 Amateur DE MV plate play.JPG
From left, Dimock/Emery's Josh Engquist and Mount Vernon's Brady Albrecht collide in a play at the plate during a Sunshine League amateur baseball game on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Plankinton. Engquist was out on the play.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

In a cluster in the middle of the league standings, Alexandria (5-4), Corsica/Stickney (4-3) and Platte (4-3) all own 3-3 league marks and are jockeying for position. Platte defeated Alexandria 10-4 on June 6 in the only meeting to date, leaving five games between the three squads still to play.

Rounding out the Sunshine standings are the Parkston squads, the Devil Rays (3-8, 2-6 Sunshine) and Mudcats (3-7, 1-5 Sunshine). In the inaugural clash between the two teams at The Pond on Thursday, the Mudcats came out on top 5-1. Of note, the Rays are the lone team to topple Winner/Colome, doing so as part of a 3-1 start before their active seven-game skid.

Cornbelt

Another area league leader with just a single loss to date, Canova stands alongside the two-time defending champion Dell Rapids Mudcats atop the Cornbelt at 8-1.

Pitching and defense have held it down for the Gang, who own a team ERA of 1.481 and fielding percentage upward of .930 on the season. Across nine games, Canova hasn’t allowed more than five runs in a single contest and handed the Mudcats a 4-3 defeat when the two squads met on June 1 in Dell Rapids.

A four-game win streak to start June by Salem has the Cubs at 6-6 overall ahead of a Friday night Cornbelt-Sunshine Showdown game against the Parkston Mudcats. The Gang and Cubs met up on May 18, with the Gang running away with a 20-4 victory.

060423 Salem Colman Bobby Koepsell Tom McGuire.JPG
Salem's Bobby Koepsell reaches out to catch a pickoff throw at second base as Colman's Tom McGuire slides back into the base during a Cornbelt League amateur baseball game on Sunday, June 4, 2023 in Salem.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Elsewhere in the Cornbelt, Dell Rapids PBR sits in third thus far, off to a 7-2 start and just one game back of the league leaders. The Gamecocks of Humboldt/Hartford are 6-4, and the Lennox Only One Alpacas are tied with Salem at 5-4. The Flandreau Cardinals, who took down the Cubs on Thursday night, are 5-5 and the only other team in the league currently at .500 or better.

The Humboldt/Hartford Wood Ducks (1-8), Madison Broncs (1-8) and Colman A’s (0-9) round out the standings.

Pony Hills

Tied atop the Pony Hills standings at 4-2 in league play are upstart Wessington Springs and Four Corners at 4-2.

After not winning a game prior to the postseason a season ago, the Owls have started 5-2 overall, with each of their first four victories (and even one loss) decided by one run. Pitching has made a major difference, as Parker DeJean and Mason Schelske both have sub-2.0 earned-run averages as the two pitchers with more than 10 innings on the mound for the Owls.

Holding down the No. 3 spot is Kimball/White Lake, which is 3-2 in Pony Hills play. There have been mixed results in meetings between the top three in the Pony Hills, though. Wessington Springs edged out Four Corners 9-8 on June 1 but was cut down a week later by KWL 11-3. Four Corners then clipped KWL 12-11 on June 11.

Grouped in the bottom half of the league standings is Chamberlain (2-4), the Plankinton Bankers (2-5) and Colome (2-6). Chamberlain and Plankinton have each swiped games off of top-half teams already, with the Mallards defeating Four Corners 4-3 on Thursday and Plankinton defeating Springs 7-6 on May 25 and KWL 11-2 on May 28.

3324271+General baseball.jpg
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup for June 15: Mudcats top Rays in all-Parkston clash
A look at Thursday night's amateur baseball action.
June 15, 2023 11:22 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic

South Central

At 4-4, Tabor represents the top area team in the South Central League. The Blue Birds are in third place in the league with a 4-2 record against the rest of the South Central League and are fresh off a win over Lesterville, handing the first-place Broncs their first loss of the season.

Chase Kortan currently leads Tabor in hits and RBIs with 14 and 10, respectively. He’s also got two doubles and a home run and is hitting .389 (14-for-36), while Chris Sutera is at .391 (9-for-23), Riley Rothschadl is at .429 (6-for-14) and Nolan Carda has five hits in his first nine at-bats.

Freeman is 4-6 overall but 3-4 against the SCL and sits in fifth place, ahead of Crofton (Neb.) and Menno. Bailey Sage leads the team with a .375 average and is one of two players with a home run for the Black Sox this year. On the mound, Trey Christensen has thrown a team-high 25 1/3 innings with a 3.87 earned-run average and just six walks.

Menno is still in search of its first win this season at 0-6 and last in the SCL standings. Elsewhere, Yankton (5-2) is second, with Wynot (3-2) in fourth.

Landon Dierks
By Landon Dierks
Dierks covers prep and collegiate athletics across the Mitchell Republic's coverage region area, focusing on Mitchell High School football and boys basketball and area high school football, volleyball and basketball, as well as Dakota Wesleyan women's basketball. He was also the lead on the Mitchell Republic Gridiron Spotlight, producing video and providing live play-by-play for the traveling weekly prep football broadcast during its first season in the fall of 2021. Dierks is a Mitchell native who graduated from South Dakota State University with his bachelor's degree in journalism in May 2020. He joined the Mitchell Republic sports staff in August 2021. He can be reached at ldierks@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Twitter at @LDierksy.
