Tabor dashes defending champion Mudcats' hopes for three-peat with walk-off win

MITCHELL — The Dell Rapids Mudcats’ pursuit of a rare state championship three-peat is over.

It took an extra inning to close out, but as a ball off the bat of Nolan Carda found green grass in right field and Bryce Scieszinski was waved home, Tabor scored a 2-1 walk-off win over the two-time defending champion Mudcats in the 10th inning of a second round tournament battle on Sunday night.

“That was a hell of a game out of both teams and a good pitching duel,” Carda said. “... It feels great. To take down Dell Rapids like that, it’s just amazing.”

Final (10 innings): Tabor 2, Dell Rapids Mudcats 1.



Bluebirds knock out the two-time defending champions. Nolan Carda with the game-winning base hit. #sdamateur pic.twitter.com/c6tvWXVlSu — Marcus Traxler (@marcustraxler) August 7, 2023

Through the early innings, Riley Rothschadl was responsible for keeping the Bluebirds not just in the contest but in control.

The Augustana baseball commit got the start and sent 12 Mudcats down on strikes while allowing eight hits and one walk in six innings of work before he had to be pulled due to reaching the Legion player pitch count limit. When he exited, it was with a 1-0 lead provided by a Carda RBI groundout in the third inning that scored pickup player Jalen Wieseler, of Wynot (Neb.).

“That kid is something special,” Carda said of Rothschadl. “It sucks he can only pitch 105 (pitches), but it was phenomenal.”

Mudcats brought themselves level at 1-1 in the eighth inning with their 10th hit of the contest, a towering shot into the gap in right-center field off the bat of Kris Regas to score Logan Stone.

In the ninth, Dell Rapids starter Dalton Lehnen reached the end of a 8 1/3-inning outing that saw the hard-throwing lefty strike out 19 Bluebirds, tied for 11th-most in a single game in the tournament record books. He allowed three hits, three walks and one earned run.

Later, in the bottom of the 10th, the Bluebirds strung together three singles off of Regas, the last of which proved to be the game-winner from Carda. It improved South Central League representatives to 5-0 in tournament play, as all four qualified squads reached the second round.

Tabor's Nolan Carda swings at a pitch during a Class B state amateur baseball tournament second round game against the Dell Rapids Mudcats on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

“We have a good team and have been playing good baseball all year,” Rothschadl said. “For this to happen and for us to actually go through is a pretty great feeling. We’re not surprised though; we knew we’d have a chance coming in.”

Tabor was out-hit 10-6, but the Bluebirds' hits proved more timely. Rothschadl had a single and a double and reached base twice more via walk, as Carda provided both RBIs. For Dell Rapids (22-5), Chad Hunt and Trevor Freudenthal had three hits apiece.

Tabor (10-8), the District 6B runner-up, advances to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2014, where District 1B champion Lake Norden awaits, having yet to give up a run in this year’s tournament.

Lake Norden's Jordon Johnson delivers a pitch during a Class B state amateur baseball tournament second round game against Lennox Only One on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

Jordon Johnson shutout leads Lake Norden past Lennox

MITCHELL — Two games, three total runs, two victories.

Borrowing from the same script that produced a 1-0 win over Flandreau in the opening round, Lake Norden relied on strong pitching and defense to blank Lennox Only One 2-0 in the round of 16 on Sunday evening at Cadwell Park.

Jordon Johnson, who threw 121 pitches in seven shutout innings against the Cardinals, went back to work on the mound again against Lennox and produced a similarly brilliant result.

Facing a potent Alpacas lineup that had advanced to the semifinals in 2022, Johnson went the distance, hurling 124 more pitches, striking out six batters and allowing six hits and three walks in a complete game shutout. Johnson retired 23 of the first 28 batters he faced and did not allow a runner beyond first base through the first 7 2/3 innings.

For his part, Lennox pitcher JD Kirchner was similarly sharp. After coming in to record the win with a 6 1/3-inning relief performance in the Alpacas first-round win over Milbank, Kirchner also returned to the mound, where he retired 16 Lakers in a row between the first and seventh innings after surrendering an early walk and single.

But when a breakthrough finally came with one out in the bottom of the seventh, it was Lake Norden's Mick Tulson who flared a single to right field that brought home Mitchell Noem from second base to give the District 1B champions a 1-0 edge.

Then in the eighth, the Lakers loaded the bases with two outs before Noem drew a walk to push in Trevor Thue for the second run.

Lennox moved the tying run into scoring position with two outs in the ninth, but a pop out to foul territory behind home plate ended the final threat.

Just as was the case against Flandreau, the Lakers were out-hit on Sunday, this time 6-4. Noem reached safely three times, going 1-for-2 with two walks.

Drew Sweeter accounted for half of Lennox’s hits, recording three singles. Kirchner took the loss, pitching 7 2/3 innings with 10 strikeouts to four hits and three walks allowed.

Lake Norden (17-4) moves on to the quarterfinals, where a matchup with Tabor awaits.

