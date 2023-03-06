Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 5
Cody Mauch photos

Photos: Forum Communications file photos; Richard Carlson/Inertia

Headlines
Men's bracket
Women's bracket
2023 Summit League Tournament Live Blog
Men's Sports
Live blog
Feb 28

Find news, brackets, scores and information from the 2023 Summit League Tournament. The tourney is March 3-7 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Tourney NEWS
051623-eric-peterson.JPG
College
USD Coyotes basketball coach Eric Peterson revamping roster ahead of second year on the job
South Dakota has added five transfers in addition to three incoming freshmen.
May 17
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
010823.S.FF.MSUMwbball.Jens2
College
Kolpack: Finding a Summit League replacement for Western Illinois looking bleak
May 15
 · 
By  Jeff Kolpack
050823-tori-kniesche.jpg
Sports
South Dakota State, USD Coyotes dominate Summit League softball postseason awards
May 9
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
031323-rayah_marshall.jpg
Sports
What to know about USC Trojans women's basketball ahead of the NCAA tournament
Mar 13
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
3-7-23SummitLeagueSDSUvsOmahaGirls-76.jpg
Members Only
College
Where might South Dakota State women's basketball get seeded for the NCAA tournament?
Mar 8
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer

MORE TOURNAMENT NEWS...

ADVERTISEMENT




ADVERTISEMENT



More tourney stories
3-7-23SummitLeagueSDSUvsOmahaGirls-49.jpg
College
Traxler: Myah Selland soaks in one last championship run for South Dakota State women
Selland is the latest in a long line of Jackrabbit women’s basketball legends who serve as role models.
Mar 7
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
3-7-23SummitLeagueSDSUvsOmahaGirls-42.jpg
Members Only
Sports
PHOTOS: Jackrabbits dominate Mavericks to win Summit League championship
SDSU defeats Omaha 93-51.
Mar 7
 · 
By  Adam Thury
Zimmer Lalley Traxler 030223.PNG
College
LIVE: Summit League tourney championship show with Zimmer, Traxler and Lalley at 4 p.m. today
We'll review and wrap up SDSU's big win in the women's title game
Mar 7
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
3-7-23SummitLeagueSDSUvsOmahaGirls-101.jpg
Sports
Champs again: South Dakota State women's basketball bombs Omaha to claim Summit League title
Jackrabbits capture 10th conference tournament championship; will play in NCAA tournament for 11th time
Mar 7
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2023 Summit League Basketball Championship
Sports
Summit League tournament: North Dakota State bounces Jackrabbit men behind huge game from Grant Nelson
Jackrabbits falter after big first half uprising
Mar 7
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
The 2023 Summit League Basketball Championship
College
Star showdown in Jacks-Bison battle goes to Grant Nelson
Potential NBA draft pick Nelson shines in rivalry meeting in semifinals
Mar 7
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
The 2023 Summit League Basketball Championship
College
Jackrabbit women continue to dominate, with only Cinderella in their way for Summit title
Omaha is the last of the teams in an upset-riddled bracket with a chance to topple Goliath on Tuesday
Mar 6
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
Load More