Omaha is the last of the teams in an upset-riddled bracket with a chance to topple Goliath on Tuesday

Selland is the latest in a long line of Jackrabbit women’s basketball legends who serve as role models.

Find news, brackets, scores and information from the 2023 Summit League Tournament. The tourney is March 3-7 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.