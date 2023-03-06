Photos: Forum Communications file photos; Richard Carlson/Inertia
Find news, brackets, scores and information from the 2023 Summit League Tournament. The tourney is March 3-7 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.
South Dakota has added five transfers in addition to three incoming freshmen.
Selland is the latest in a long line of Jackrabbit women’s basketball legends who serve as role models.
SDSU defeats Omaha 93-51.
We'll review and wrap up SDSU's big win in the women's title game
Jackrabbits capture 10th conference tournament championship; will play in NCAA tournament for 11th time
Summit League tournament: North Dakota State bounces Jackrabbit men behind huge game from Grant Nelson
Jackrabbits falter after big first half uprising
Potential NBA draft pick Nelson shines in rivalry meeting in semifinals
Omaha is the last of the teams in an upset-riddled bracket with a chance to topple Goliath on Tuesday