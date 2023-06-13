99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
SPOTLIGHT: Prep sports year in review for 2022-23 | June 12, 2023

A look back at the 2022-23 prep sports calendar featuring best moments, favorite events and surprises.

By Landon DierksMarcus Traxler and Zech Lambert
Today at 9:00 PM

A special edition of the Mitchell Republic Minute for June 12, taking a look back at the top moments, events and surprises from all Mitchell-area prep sports from 2022-23.

INCLUDED IN THIS EPISODE...

The podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Libsyn, Facebook Podcasts (on the mobile app) and Amazon.

Check out our previous episodes of the Mitchell Republic Minute .

Landon Dierks
By Landon Dierks
Dierks covers prep and collegiate athletics across the Mitchell Republic's coverage region area, focusing on Mitchell High School football and boys basketball and area high school football, volleyball and basketball, as well as Dakota Wesleyan women's basketball. He was also the lead on the Mitchell Republic Gridiron Spotlight, producing video and providing live play-by-play for the traveling weekly prep football broadcast during its first season in the fall of 2021. Dierks is a Mitchell native who graduated from South Dakota State University with his bachelor's degree in journalism in May 2020. He joined the Mitchell Republic sports staff in August 2021. He can be reached at ldierks@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Twitter at @LDierksy.
