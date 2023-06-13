SPOTLIGHT: Prep sports year in review for 2022-23 | June 12, 2023

The Mitchell Republic Minute, sponsored by Floortec Cleaning & Restoration .

A special edition of the Mitchell Republic Minute for June 12, taking a look back at the top moments, events and surprises from all Mitchell-area prep sports from 2022-23.

INCLUDED IN THIS EPISODE...











The podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Libsyn, Facebook Podcasts (on the mobile app) and Amazon.

Check out our previous episodes of the Mitchell Republic Minute .