South Dakotans on Coyotes roster happy to see count of in-state players grow

VERMILLION — The number of in-state players on the University of South Dakota football roster has diminished since the Coyotes moved from Division II to the FCS level in 2008.

For the 2023 season, however, Yotes fans may see more local talent on the field than usual.

USD, which faces Missouri in its season opener at 7 p.m. Thursday, will have 13 in-state student-athletes on its roster for a consecutive season. Though 12 of the 13 players are underclassmen, six players are listed in the two-deep depth chart, and three of them are starters.

Considering the 'Yotes had just five South Dakotans on the roster in 2019, the growth is notable.

“I'm glad that it’s growing, because there's a lot of football players in South Dakota that deserve a shot at the Division I level,” junior defensive end and Watertown native Blake Holden said. “I'm not sure if it's coaching or if it's just guys making plays, being dudes. But I'm happy to see that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Holden, the one in-state upperclassmen, is pegged to start at defensive end. Redshirt freshman Joe Cotton of Sioux Falls won the starting job at left tackle, and sophomore Caden Ellingson of Tea will start at right tackle.

Redshirt freshman Jordan Larsen of Harrisburg is second-string at right guard, and sophomores Ben Kohls and Sam Kohls of Sioux Falls are in the two-deep at center and left guard, respectively.

Three Mitchell-area products are also on the team — sophomore wide receiver Jake Cheeseman of Salem, freshman linebacker Reed Rus of Mount Vernon and sophomore linebacker Josh Crownover of Tyndall.

“Being able to recruit South Dakota is huge for all of us,” Crownover said. “Because this is the South Dakota paw, and we’re a South Dakota school. I’ve been able to come out here with the guys that I've played against and guys that I've seen compete for the South Dakota state championship.”

It’s easy to see what ample in-state talent can potentially provide for a program. South Dakota State, which routinely picks up the top in-state talent not headed to a Power Five program, had 29 players from the Mount Rushmore State on its National Championship team last season.

With limited in-state Division I talent available, though, USD has been unable to follow that trend. The Coyotes had 36 South Dakotans on their roster in 2006, and two years later, in its inaugural Division I season, had just 18.

The number has fluctuated since, from 20 in 2011 to 10 in 2020 and five in 2019. From 2020 to 2021, there were nine South Dakotans on the team.







In the meantime, USD has spent much of its recruiting resources elsewhere. Since Bob Nielson took over the program in 2017, USD has heavily recruited Florida. There are 18 Florida natives on the current roster, making it the high-represented state on the team. Marquee players such as defensive back Myles Harden and wide receiver Javion Phelps hail from the Sunshine State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fifteen players are from Iowa, including right guard Isaac Erbes and wide receiver Carter Bell; 10 are from Kansas, such as running back Travis Theis and defensive lineman Brendan Webb, and nine are from Minnesota, including quarterback Aidan Bouman and linebacker Brock Mogensen.

With a high number of in-state underclassmen on the team, however, perhaps the South Dakotan athletes will increasingly become more of a factor. Ellingson, who starred at Tea Area, was a top five prospect in the state in 2021 according to 247 Sports, and had an offer from SDSU. Ben Kohls, Sam Kohls and Cotton are each from Roosevelt High School in Sioux Falls.

And if that steady influx could be sustained, the current in-state natives on the roster believe it would benefit the program.

"USD has been my school since I was a kid and just the loyalty from the state of South Dakota with the fans and everything, a lot of people back home, there may not be a USD fan, but they know they'll have my back just because I'm from South Dakota," Holden said. "So stuff like that just brings everything together."