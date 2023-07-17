6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Monday, July 17

South Dakotans nab five first-place finishes at Burke Stampede Rodeo

In bull riding, Letcher's Mason Moody finished third while Colome’s Riggin Shippy and Riley Shippy failed to score

7-14-23BurkeRodeoDay1-41.jpg
Lavern Borntreger of Elsmere, Nebraska rides a horse during the 33rd Annual Burke Stampede Rodeo on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Burke.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 4:38 PM

BURKE, S.D. — South Dakota participants were well-represented at the 33rd annual Burke Stampede Rodeo last weekend, securing five out of eight first-place honors in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association competition.

Midland’s Jade Nelson and Hartford’s Braden Purrung won the team roping competition with a time of 5.6 seconds to earn $1,708 each. Belle Fourche’s TJ Schmidt scored an 84 in bull riding, good for first place and $2,030, Harrold’s Tevin Cowan won steer wrestling in 4.9 seconds for $1,234 and Iona’s Myles Kenzy won tie-down roping in 9.2 seconds to cash in $1,254. In breakaway roping, Spearfish’s Taylor Engesser posted 2.1 second to tie for first and nab $1,954.

Locally, Letcher’s Mason Moody finished tied for third in bull riding to win $948, and Colome’s Riggin Shippy and Riley Shippy both failed to score in bull riding.

7-14-23BurkeRodeoDay1-37.jpg
Oelrichs' Alyssa Lockhart chases down a calf during the 33rd annual Burke Stampede Rodeo on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Burke.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Additional winners included Lavern Borntreger from Elsmer, Nebraska, who earned a competition-best $2,448 for winning saddle bronc riding with a 83.5 score; Kearney, Nebraska native Gauge Mcbride, who won $1,929 cash prize in bareback riding; and Killdeer, North Dakota’s Lackken Bice, who completed barrel racing in 16.93 seconds to win $1,263

The event ran from Friday, July 14 to Sunday, July 16 and was contested as a PRCA-sanctioned event for the third consecutive year.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
