South Dakota USBC to hold annual summit in Mitchell this weekend

MITCHELL — The South Dakota United States Bowling Congress will be hosting its annual Jamboree in Mitchell on Friday and Saturday, June 9 and 10.

On Friday, the event is at Village Bowl before moving to the Highland Conference Center on Saturday.

The jamboree kicks off at 2 p.m. Friday with three mystery doubles games with interaction on the lanes from guest pro Carolyn Dorin-Ballard. The “No Tap Tournament” will begin at 7 p.m., with registration opening at 6 p.m. for the first-come, first-served walk-in tournament. The entry fee for adults is $25, while the youth fee is $20. There will also be fundraisers for fighting cancer and the Brightening Veterans Lives organization, as well as live auctions and 50/50 raffles.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, there will be all-day raffle ticket sales and silent auctions, with the big-ticket raffle item being two balls, a triple roller bag and shoes. The noon raffle and silent auction will end at 3 p.m. and the evening raffle and silent auction will conclude at 5:30 p.m.

USBC Representative Tom McNulty has a presentation scheduled for 8:45 a.m. with the delegate annual meeting to follow at 10:30 a.m. The awards luncheon will take place at noon, followed by the presentation of the adult and youth championship awards and the SDUSBC youth scholarship awards at 1 p.m. The evening will be capped off with the hall of fame honoree banquet at 6 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is Mitchell’s first time hosting the jamboree and the first time — other than Yankton in 2019 — the event has been somewhere other than Pierre or Rapid City since 2011.