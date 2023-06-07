99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
South Dakota USBC to hold annual summit in Mitchell this weekend

The South Dakota United States Bowling Congress will be hosting its yearly Jamboree on Friday and Saturday, June 9 and 10.

bowling logo.jpg
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 4:53 PM

MITCHELL — The South Dakota United States Bowling Congress will be hosting its annual Jamboree in Mitchell on Friday and Saturday, June 9 and 10.

On Friday, the event is at Village Bowl before moving to the Highland Conference Center on Saturday.

The jamboree kicks off at 2 p.m. Friday with three mystery doubles games with interaction on the lanes from guest pro Carolyn Dorin-Ballard. The “No Tap Tournament” will begin at 7 p.m., with registration opening at 6 p.m. for the first-come, first-served walk-in tournament. The entry fee for adults is $25, while the youth fee is $20. There will also be fundraisers for fighting cancer and the Brightening Veterans Lives organization, as well as live auctions and 50/50 raffles.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, there will be all-day raffle ticket sales and silent auctions, with the big-ticket raffle item being two balls, a triple roller bag and shoes. The noon raffle and silent auction will end at 3 p.m. and the evening raffle and silent auction will conclude at 5:30 p.m.

USBC Representative Tom McNulty has a presentation scheduled for 8:45 a.m. with the delegate annual meeting to follow at 10:30 a.m. The awards luncheon will take place at noon, followed by the presentation of the adult and youth championship awards and the SDUSBC youth scholarship awards at 1 p.m. The evening will be capped off with the hall of fame honoree banquet at 6 p.m.

This is Mitchell’s first time hosting the jamboree and the first time — other than Yankton in 2019 — the event has been somewhere other than Pierre or Rapid City since 2011.

