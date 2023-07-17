South Dakota State’s Parker Edens, Reese Jansa triumph at SDGA Match Play Championships

RAPID CITY — South Dakota State men’s golf coach Parker Edens and sophomore women’s golfer Reese Jansa took down championship titles in their respective divisions of the South Dakota Golf Association Match Play Championships at Arrowhead Golf Course.

Edens defeated Lance Collins, of Rapid City, 4-and-2 in the final round to capture the 103rd edition of the men’s match play championships. To get to the championship pairing, Edens defeated Mitchell’s Russell Pick, who serves as Dakota Wesleyan’s head golf coach, by a score of 3-and-2, while Collins defeated Brodie Hullinger, an assistant coach to Edens at SDSU, 2-up. Collins also knocked off Mitchell’s Jeff Meyerink in the quarterfinals, 4-and-2.

On the women’s side, Jansa fended off a challenge from Jackrabbit teammate and defending champion Alex Kandolin, of Rapid City, in a rematch of last year’s final, winning 2-up in the 47th edition of the women's match play championships. Jansa defeated another SDSU teammate, Piper Stubbs, originally from Australia, in the semifinals, 3-and-2. Meanwhile, Kandolin defeated Lauren Timms, of Sioux Falls, 3-and-2, in the semifinals and bested Mitchell’s Masy Mock, 5-and-3, in the quarterfinals.

In the SDGA’s inaugural senior women's match play championship, Royuane Jasinski defeated Cara Boehler, both of Rapid City, 1-up to claim her first SDGA title. In the semifinals, Jasinski defeated Amy Young, of Rapid City, 6-and-4 and Boehler defeated Pam Hoiland, of Sioux Falls, 2-up.

On the senior men’s side, Mike Brummer defeated Kevin Buntrock, both of Rapid City, 4-and-3 to claim his 23rd over SDGA championship, his first senior men’s match play title in the tournament’s second year. In the semifinals, Brummer defeated John Hull, of Rapid City, 2-up and Buntrock defeated Mitchell’s Brad Buche, the defending champion, 2-up.

