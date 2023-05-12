99¢/month for 3 months
SDSU JACKRABBITS
Sports
Zimmer: With Western Illinois out, what's next for the Summit League?
The Leathernecks departure leaves the Summit with nine teams and the Missouri Valley Football Conference with 11. But expansion candidates are hard to come by at the moment.
College
Western Illinois leaving Summit League, Missouri Valley Football Conference for Ohio Valley
WIU was a founding member of both conferences, then known by different names.
May 12, 2023 05:06 PM
Sports
South Dakota State, USD Coyotes dominate Summit League softball postseason awards
Conference tournament begins Wednesday in Brookings; top seeded Jackrabbits to host
May 09, 2023 11:52 AM
Sports
An early look at South Dakota's top NFL Draft prospects for 2024
SDSU, USD both have several prospects who will be on NFL radars this season
May 08, 2023 04:22 PM
Latest Headlines
Sports
Dell Rapids quarterback Jack Henry commits to South Dakota State
Dual threat signal caller led Quarriers to 2022 Class 11A title as a junior
May 05, 2023 10:10 AM
·
By
Matt Zimmer
Sports
From Timber Lake to Titletown: Tucker Kraft's long road from 9-man superstar to Green Bay Packer
The South Dakota State tight end leaned on himself and family to overcome long odds and personal tragedy on the way to the NFL.
May 04, 2023 04:00 PM
·
By
Matt Zimmer
Sports
Tucker Kraft and the Green Bay Packers are a match made in football heaven
Timber Lake native and South Dakota State grad sure to be a fan favorite among Cheeseheads
May 01, 2023 11:54 AM
·
By
Matt Zimmer
College
South Dakota State softball clinches third straight Summit League title
Jacks win 14th straight conference game to claim regular season championship
April 30, 2023 05:14 PM
·
By
Matt Zimmer
Sports
NFL Draft: Handful of South Dakota hopefuls sign with clubs as rookie free agents
Tucker Kraft was only South Dakotan taken in 2023 draft
April 29, 2023 09:21 PM
·
By
Matt Zimmer
College
South Dakota State's Tucker Kraft taken by Green Bay Packers in third round of NFL Draft
Timber Lake native is third Jackrabbit selected in last two years
April 28, 2023 09:49 PM
·
By
Matt Zimmer
Sports
Zimmer: The best NFL Draft picks from South Dakota
From Mitchell's Ordell Braase to Mount Vernon's Chad Greenway, plenty of South Dakotans have made NFL teams happy for taking them in the draft
April 25, 2023 03:35 PM
·
By
Matt Zimmer
Sports
Tucker Kraft leads a handful of South Dakotans hoping to be selected in NFL Draft
South Dakota State tight end projected to go on second day of draft, but several other local standouts will be in the mix
April 25, 2023 12:09 PM
·
By
Matt Zimmer
Sports
Youngsters impress in South Dakota State football Spring Game
Jackrabbits wrap up spring practice with intrasquad scrimmage
April 22, 2023 09:01 PM
·
By
Matt Zimmer
