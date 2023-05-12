SDSU JACKRABBITS

South Dakota State tight end projected to go on second day of draft, but several other local standouts will be in the mix

From Mitchell's Ordell Braase to Mount Vernon's Chad Greenway, plenty of South Dakotans have made NFL teams happy for taking them in the draft

The South Dakota State tight end leaned on himself and family to overcome long odds and personal tragedy on the way to the NFL.

SDSU, USD both have several prospects who will be on NFL radars this season

WIU was a founding member of both conferences, then known by different names.

The Leathernecks departure leaves the Summit with nine teams and the Missouri Valley Football Conference with 11. But expansion candidates are hard to come by at the moment.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.