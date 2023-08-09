Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, August 9

Sports

South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame tickets to go on sale ahead of Sept. 24 ceremony

Tickets for the annual induction banquet for the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame will go on sale starting Monday, Aug. 14.

SD Sports HOF_web.jpg
South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame
Courtesy photo
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 3:11 PM

SIOUX FALLS — Tickets for the annual induction banquet for the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame will go on sale starting Monday, Aug. 14. The event is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 24, at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

Twenty-three new members will be inducted that evening, and the event is open to the public. Tickets are $55 for adults and $35 for students 12 and under. To purchase advance tickets, go to the association website — www.sdshof.com — and click on "Purchase Tickets." All major credit cards are accepted. If you have problems with ticketing, call Jim Dorman at 605-940-1262.

The inductees being honored this year are Don Baker, Scott Bosanko, Gene Breemes, Linda Collignon, Mattie Goff-Newcombe, Marlyn Goldhammer, Harvey Hammrich, Chuck Iverson, Clarence Kooistra, Don Larson, Lein Marso, Jerry Miller, Dean Minder, Dave Mydland, Terry Nielsen, Mark Ovenden, Mike Roach, Jim Schlekeway, Bryan Schwartz, Brad Seely, Dawn Seiler, Joe Thorne, and Jeff Turning Heart.

With these 23 inductees, the hall will have enshrined 359 women and men from every sport and corner of the state. The South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame was established in 1968 by the South Dakota Sportswriters Association. A group of volunteers from across the state now manages it.

The schedule for Sept. 24 includes a social hour at 4:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. and the induction ceremony at 7 p.m.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
