Sixth annual Muth Electric Veterans Fundraiser golf event raises $14K

MITCHELL — The sixth annual Muth Electric Veterans Fundraiser two-person scramble golf tournament took place Sunday at Lakeview Golf Course.

The one-round event had two flights, with Jeff McEntee and Tom Young winning the first flight with a 62, while Cody Bier and Jordan Dierks won the second flight with a 70.

McEntee and Young tied the duo of Craig Mock and Masy Mock at 62, but McEntee and Young shot a 31 on the back to edge the 32 the Mocks shot for the win. Eric Rau and Seth Severson were third in the flight with a 63.

Bier and Dierks also tied for first in Flight 2 with Jim Senger and Carson Koster at 70 but won on a coin flip, while Kyle McLaughlin and Riley Bietz took third with a 71.

The fundraiser, which raised $12,000 last year, raised $14,000 with all proceeds going to the Midwest Honor Flight as well as the shelter project bathrooms at the Servicemen's Memorial Cemetery.