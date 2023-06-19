Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Sixth annual Muth Electric Veterans Fundraiser golf event raises $14K

The fundraiser, which raised $12,000 last year, raised $14,000 with all proceeds going to the Midwest Honor Flight as well as the shelter project bathrooms at the Servicemen's Memorial Cemetery.

golf-32916851280.jpg
Stock Image / Pixabay
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 4:56 PM

MITCHELL — The sixth annual Muth Electric Veterans Fundraiser two-person scramble golf tournament took place Sunday at Lakeview Golf Course.

The one-round event had two flights, with Jeff McEntee and Tom Young winning the first flight with a 62, while Cody Bier and Jordan Dierks won the second flight with a 70.

McEntee and Young tied the duo of Craig Mock and Masy Mock at 62, but McEntee and Young shot a 31 on the back to edge the 32 the Mocks shot for the win. Eric Rau and Seth Severson were third in the flight with a 63.

Bier and Dierks also tied for first in Flight 2 with Jim Senger and Carson Koster at 70 but won on a coin flip, while Kyle McLaughlin and Riley Bietz took third with a 71.

The fundraiser, which raised $12,000 last year, raised $14,000 with all proceeds going to the Midwest Honor Flight as well as the shelter project bathrooms at the Servicemen's Memorial Cemetery.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
