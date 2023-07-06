Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Shawn Haley cards first-career hole-in-one at Lakeview

Haley aced hole No. 12 from 155 yards out with a 9-iron.

By Mitchell Republic
Today at 9:28 AM

MITCHELL — Shawn Haley recorded his first career hole-in-one on Wednesday, July 5, at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell.

Haley aced hole No. 12 from 155 yards out with a 9-iron. Jeff McEntee and Tom Young were witnesses for Haley’s hole-in-one.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
