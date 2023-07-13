Several area racers top local speedway standings

MITCHELL — With roughly half the season gone, the points standings are beginning to take shape at local speedways.

At the Wagner Speedway, just five events remain, while the Miller Central Speedway has six to go and the I-90 Speedway has nine races left.

Here’s a look at the leaders at three of the local speedways from the most recent updates.

Wagner Speedway

As of June 16, there is plenty of hometown variation across the top of the leaderboards at the Wagner Speedway.

Platte’s Kipp DeGroot has won three times in the IMCA Stock Car, racking up 184 points. Alexandria’s Billy Prouty sits in a close second, just four points behind, while Wagner’s Joey Jaton is in third with 172 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the IMCA Sprint, Flandreau’s Elliot Amdahl has used three wins to gain 172 points, which is good enough for an 11-point lead over Ravinia’s John Otte (161). Josh Pfeifer, of St. Paul, Nebraska, also has three wins in the IMCA Northern Sportmod, picking up 100 points. He leads Burwell, Nebraska’s Lee Hoerle (63) by 37 points.

Joel Magee, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, has three wins and 192 points in the IMCA Hobby Stock and is nine points ahead of Tabor’s Matt Rezac (183) with Gregory’s Jordan Vosika (182) right behind him. Armour’s Brady Dufek and Yankton’s Taylor Brown each have 166 points in the IMCA Sport Compact, and Yankton’s Troy Brown (165) is just one point behind both of them.

Cameron Bussinger, of Bassett, Nebraska, is first in the non-restricted mini springs with two wins and 206 points, holding a 20-point edge over Avon’s Amanda Beeson (186).

The next race at the Wagner Speedway is Friday, July 14.

Miller Central Speedway

It’s all South Dakota drivers at the top of the Miller Central Speedway standings, as of July 8.

With 490 points, Howard’s Justin Karlen has a six-point lead over Aberdeen’s Chad Becker in the Wissota Late Model. Cody Songer, of Wolsey, is tops in the Pump-N-Pak Pure Stocks with one win and 716 points, 36 points ahead of Huron’s Wyatt Schweigert.

In the Wissota Midwest Mods, Highmore’s Jayme Peterson is in first place with a win and 665 points, with Fort Pierre’s Britt Williams in second at 622. Mike Stearns, of Aberdeen, has two wins and 612 points in the Wissota Modifieds, 91 points up on Dale Ames (521), of Huron.

Aberdeen’s Jodie Michaelsohn (689) leads the Wissota Street Stock by 11 points over Goodwin’s Maria Broksieck (678), while Miller’s Brad Kopecky (690) sits in first in the Wissota Super Stock, edging Huron’s Jeremy North (654) by 36 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

The next race at the Miller Central Speedway is Saturday, July 22.

I-90 Speedway

As of July 8, at the I-90 Speedway, Hartford’s Lee Goos Jr. has two wins and 330 points to lead the IMCA Racesaver Sprint Cars. Armour’s Koby Werkmeister (294) is in second, 36 points behind.

Three wins for Little Rock, Iowa’s Colby Klaassen has helped him to 304 points and first place in the Late Model Street Stocks, ahead of Sioux Falls’ Mike Chaney (290) by 14 points. Another Iowan, Derek Van Veldhuizen, of Rock Rapids, has three wins and 680 points in the USRA B-Modifieds, putting him in first place by 15 points over Sioux Falls’ Duke Erickson (665).

In the USRA Hobby Stocks, Tracy Halouska, of Worthing, is in first place with 696 points and one win. Landon Krohn, of Rowena, is in second with 676 points, 20 behind Halouska.

The next race at the I-90 Speedway in Hartford is Saturday, July 15.