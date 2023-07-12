Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Selland, Nelson's Her Turn nonprofit awarded $25,000 grant from Gatorade

Her Turn, which was founded by South Dakota State women's basketball players Myah Selland and Tori Nelson in 2022, provides opportunities in sports to young girls within the Brookings community.

HerTurn_Gatorade.jpg
Tori Nelson, left, and Myah Selland, right, are pictured at the Gatorade Player of the Year Awards on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
Courtesy of Twitter / Raven B. Varona
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 3:40 PM

LOS ANGELES — Her Turn, the nonprofit organization founded by South Dakota State women's basketball standouts Myah Selland and Tori Nelson, received a national award and an accompanying $25,000 grant on Tuesday night.

Selland, a Letcher native, and Nelson were honored at the Gatorade Player of the Year Awards for their work on Her Turn, which was founded in 2022 and provides opportunities in sports to young girls within the Brookings community.

The pair accepted the Gatorade Community Grant Award, which includes a $25,000 grant that the pair shared "will greatly impact the longevity of our organization" through Her Turn's social media accounts.

Selland completed her collegiate career in the spring and is pursuing a professional basketball career in Spain, while Nelson remains at SDSU and is listed as a senior on the 2023-24 roster.

By Mitchell Republic
