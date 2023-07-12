Selland, Nelson's Her Turn nonprofit awarded $25,000 grant from Gatorade

LOS ANGELES — Her Turn, the nonprofit organization founded by South Dakota State women's basketball standouts Myah Selland and Tori Nelson, received a national award and an accompanying $25,000 grant on Tuesday night.

Selland, a Letcher native, and Nelson were honored at the Gatorade Player of the Year Awards for their work on Her Turn, which was founded in 2022 and provides opportunities in sports to young girls within the Brookings community.

The pair accepted the Gatorade Community Grant Award, which includes a $25,000 grant that the pair shared "will greatly impact the longevity of our organization" through Her Turn's social media accounts.

Selland completed her collegiate career in the spring and is pursuing a professional basketball career in Spain, while Nelson remains at SDSU and is listed as a senior on the 2023-24 roster.

