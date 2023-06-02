Second edition of Cornbelt-Sunshine Showdown amateur baseball event set for mid-June in Parkston

PARKSTON, S.D. — Ten matchups highlight the schedule of the 2023 Cornbelt-Sunshine Showdown to be played June 16-18 at The Pond in Parkston.

Among the highlight matchups in the second-year event is the Sunday finale, with the two-time defending state champions Dell Rapids Mudcats taking on Winner/Colome at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 18. The two teams met in the 2022 state semifinals, which the Mudcats won 7-2.

In all, six of the final eight teams from the 2022 state tournament will play in the showdown.

Quarterfinal qualifier Mount Vernon will face Lennox at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, while frequent foes Alexandria and Flandreau will meet up in at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 18.

With eight teams in the Sunshine this year, Crofton (Neb.) returns for a second consecutive season to compete on the Sunshine side, along with Miller/Wessington.

ADVERTISEMENT

Only one game is a rematch from the 2022 event, with Platte and the Hartford/Humboldt Gamecocks playing for the second consecutive year. The Cornbelt won the head-to-head battle in 2022 by a 6-4 margin.

Cornbelt-Sunshine Showdown

At The Pond in Parkston

Friday, June 16

Salem vs. Parkston Mudcats, 6 p.m.

Colman vs. Corsica/Stickney, 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 17

Hartford/Humboldt Wood Ducks vs. Crofton (Neb.), noon

Madison vs. Miller/Wessington, 2 p.m.

Lennox vs. Mount Vernon, 4 p.m.

Canova vs. Parkston Devil Rays, 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 18

Hartford/Humboldt Gamecocks vs. Platte, noon

Dell Rapids PBR vs. Dimock/Emery, 2 p.m.

Flandreau vs. Alexandria, 4 p.m.

Dell Rapids Mudcats vs. Winner/Colome, 6 p.m.