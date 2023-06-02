99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Second edition of Cornbelt-Sunshine Showdown amateur baseball event set for mid-June in Parkston

In all, six of the final eight teams from the 2022 state tournament will play in the showdown.

4330535+Amateur Baseball2.jpg
Marcus Traxler
By Marcus Traxler
Today at 5:06 PM

PARKSTON, S.D. — Ten matchups highlight the schedule of the 2023 Cornbelt-Sunshine Showdown to be played June 16-18 at The Pond in Parkston.

Among the highlight matchups in the second-year event is the Sunday finale, with the two-time defending state champions Dell Rapids Mudcats taking on Winner/Colome at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 18. The two teams met in the 2022 state semifinals, which the Mudcats won 7-2.

In all, six of the final eight teams from the 2022 state tournament will play in the showdown.

Quarterfinal qualifier Mount Vernon will face Lennox at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, while frequent foes Alexandria and Flandreau will meet up in at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 18.

With eight teams in the Sunshine this year, Crofton (Neb.) returns for a second consecutive season to compete on the Sunshine side, along with Miller/Wessington.

ADVERTISEMENT

Only one game is a rematch from the 2022 event, with Platte and the Hartford/Humboldt Gamecocks playing for the second consecutive year. The Cornbelt won the head-to-head battle in 2022 by a 6-4 margin.

Cornbelt-Sunshine Showdown
At The Pond in Parkston
Friday, June 16
Salem vs. Parkston Mudcats, 6 p.m.
Colman vs. Corsica/Stickney, 8 p.m.
Saturday, June 17
Hartford/Humboldt Wood Ducks vs. Crofton (Neb.), noon
Madison vs. Miller/Wessington, 2 p.m.
Lennox vs. Mount Vernon, 4 p.m.
Canova vs. Parkston Devil Rays, 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 18
Hartford/Humboldt Gamecocks vs. Platte, noon
Dell Rapids PBR vs. Dimock/Emery, 2 p.m.
Flandreau vs. Alexandria, 4 p.m.
Dell Rapids Mudcats vs. Winner/Colome, 6 p.m.

Marcus Traxler
By Marcus Traxler
Traxler is the assistant editor and sports editor for the Mitchell Republic. He's worked for the newspaper since 2014 and has covered a wide variety of topics. He can be reached at mtraxler@mitchellrepublic.com.
What To Read Next
053123.CadenHinkerCamp2.JPG
Members Only
Sports
Kernel basketball alum Caden Hinker relishes role as youth camp instructor
June 02, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
060123 Amateur DE MV Cameron Deinert.JPG
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup for June 1: Mustangs power past Dimock/Emery
June 01, 2023 11:30 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros
Sports
Zimmer: Seven things the Twins should do right now to take control of the AL Central
June 01, 2023 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Spencer Tornado Janklow.PNG
Local
Physical and emotional scars remain in Spencer 25 years after killer tornado
May 30, 2023 12:37 PM
 · 
By  Barry Amundson / For Sioux Falls Live
Horizon telemedicine cart .jpeg
South Dakota
Between unwinding and renewals, SD health providers seek to bridge larger-than-expected Medicaid gap
May 31, 2023 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Kai Englisch
052023 MHS softball 3 bases.JPG
Prep
Mitchell's Alyssa Magee earns academic all-state honor for softball
May 31, 2023 03:28 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
5-13-22SalemWindStormAftermath-10.jpg
Local
Salem to convert derecho-damaged land into new housing development
May 30, 2023 10:47 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic