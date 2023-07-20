SDSU star Selland named Summit League's female Scholar-Athlete of the Year

BROOKINGS — Letcher native and former South Dakota State women’s basketball star Myah Selland was named Summit League's Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year on Thursday.

The award, determined by a vote from the league’s faculty athletic representatives, is awarded to one male and one female student-athlete annually for “outstanding academic achievements, athletic achievements, attitude, and leadership through the 2022-23 academic year.”

Selland, who finished her decorated SDSU career in 2022-23, garnered Summit League Player of the year honors, and led the Jackrabbits to its fourth NCAA Tournament appearance and a first-round win over USC in March.

Scoring 16.1 points per game, Selland guided SDSU to an 18-0 record in Summit League play. She finished her career with 2,167 points, and is the only Jackrabbit to rank top 10 in the program for points, rebounds and assists.







Selland held a 3.9 GPA throughout college and received a bachelor’s degree in exercise science, community and public health. She is a three-time College Sports Communicators Academic All-American, four-time Summit League Commissioner's List of Academic Excellence honoree and four-time Summit League Academic Honor Roll member.

Selland also co-founded the nonprofit initiative “Her Turn” with teammate Tori Nelson, that “provides scholarships for local girls and young women in the Brookings community to attend various SDSU athletic camps.” In April, Sellend was a recipient of the Coach John Wooden Citizen Cup by the Athletes for a Better World organization.

Selland will continue her basketball career in Spain, signing with the Baxi Ferrol club of the Spanish League.