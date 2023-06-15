Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Scott Larson hits second career hole-in-one at Lakeview

Larson's ace on Hole No. 8 on Wednesday was the second of his career.

Lakeview general art
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 9:26 AM

MITCHELL – Scott Larson recorded his second career hole-in-one on Wednesday, June 14 at Lakeview Golf Course.

Larson aced hole No. 8 from 128 yards out.

By Mitchell Republic
