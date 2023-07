Scoreboard: Follow the 2023 amateur baseball district playoffs

PARKSTON, S.D. โ€” Follow the game-by-game scoreboard of the 2023 amateur baseball playoffs with a look at the results and upcoming schedules for the district tournaments involving Mitchell region teams.

District 3B

At Kimball/Chamberlain

First round

Saturday, July 22 โ€” at Kimball

G1: No. 5 Wessington Springs vs. No. 4 Colome, 5 p.m.

G2: No. 6 Chamberlain vs. No. 3 Plankinton, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 23 โ€” at Kimball

G3: G1 loser vs. G2 loser, 1 p.m. (loser out)

G4: G1 winner vs. No. 1 Four Corners, 3 p.m.

G5: G2 winner vs. No. 2 Kimball/White Lake, 5 p.m.

Remaining games all at Chamberlain

Monday, July 24

G6: G3 winner vs. G4 loser, 7:30 p.m. (winner to state)

Tuesday, July 25

G7: Championship (G4 winner vs. G5 winner), 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 26

G8: G5 loser vs. G6 loser, 7:30 p.m. (winner to state, loser out)

District 4B

At Flandreau

First round

July 21

G1: Madison 10, Colman 9

G2: Salem 13, Hartford/Humboldt Wood Ducks 3

July 22

G3: No. 6 Dell Rapids PBR vs. No. 3 Flandreau, noon.

G4: No. 5 H/H Gamecocks vs. No. 4 Lennox, 2:30 p.m.

G5: Madison vs. No. 1 Dell Rapids Mudcats, 5 p.m.

G6: Salem vs. No. 2 Canova, 7:30 p.m.

Elimination round

July 23

G7: Colman vs. G4 loser, 3 p.m.

G8: H/H Wood Ducks vs. G3 loser, 5:30 p.m.

Semifinals

July 25

G9: G4 winner vs. G5 winner, 6 p.m. (winner to state)

G10: G3 winner vs. G6 winner, 8 p.m. (winner to state)

July 27

G11: G7 winner vs. G6 loser, 6 p.m. (winner to state)

G12: G8 winner vs. G5 loser, 8 p.m. (winner to state)

July 28

G13: G9 loser vs. G12 loser, 6 p.m. (winner to state)

G14: G11 loser vs. G10 loser, 8 p.m. (winner to state)

July 29

G15: G13 loser vs. G14 loser, 3 p.m. (winner to state, loser out)

G16: Championship (G9 winner vs. G10 winner), 5:30 p.m.

District 5B

At Parkston

First round

Thursday, July 20

G1: Platte 16, Dimock/Emery 10

G2: Winner/Colome 9, Parkston Devil Rays 2

Friday, July 21

G3: No. 6 Corsica/Stickney vs. No. 3 Alexandria, 6 p.m.

G4: No. 7 Parkston Mudcats vs. No. 2 Mount Vernon, 8 p.m.

Semifinals

Sunday, July 23

G5: No. 1 Winner/Colome vs. No. 5 Platte, 5 p.m. (winner to state)

G6: No. 3 Alexandria vs. No. 2 Mount Vernon, 7 p.m. (winner to state)

Monday, July 24

G7: No. 4 Dimock/Emery vs. No. 8 Parkston Devil Rays, 6 p.m.

G8: No. 6 Corsica/Stickney vs. No. 7 Parkston Mudcats, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25

G9: G6 loser vs. G7 winner, 6 p.m. (winner to state)

G10: G5 loser vs. G8 winner, 8 p.m. (winner to state)

Thursday, July 27

G11: G9 loser vs. G10 loser, 6 p.m. (winner to state)

G12: G7 loser vs. G8 loser, 8 p.m. (loser out)

Friday, July 28

G13: G12 winner vs. G11 loser, 6 p.m. (loser out, winner to state)

G14: Championship (G5 vs. G6 winners), 8 p.m.

District 6B

At Crofton, Neb.

First round

Friday, July 21

G1: Crofton 12, Wynot 6

G2: Menno 13, Freeman 10

Semifinals โ€” Sunday, July 23

G3: No. 5 Crofton vs. No. 1 Lesterville, 5:30 p.m. (winner to state)

G4: No. 6 Menno vs. No. 2 Tabor, 7:30 p.m. (winner to state)

Elimination round โ€” Thursday, July 27

G5: No. 4 Wynot (Neb.) vs. G4 loser, 6 p.m. (winner to state)

G6: No. 3 Freeman vs. G3 loser, 8 p.m. (winner to state)

Championship โ€” Saturday, July 29

G7: G3 and G4 winners, 7 p.m.