99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Sanford Sports to launch Presidents Bowl Basketball Classic in December

Four Sioux Falls public schools to face off Dec. 28-30 at the Pentagon

051023-presidents-bowl.jpg
The inaugural Presidents Bowl Basketball Classic will tip off this December.
Sanford Sports
Matt Zimmer
By Matt Zimmer
May 10, 2023 at 4:41 PM

SIOUX FALLS — The Presidents Bowl isn't just for football anymore.

Sanford Sports announced on Wednesday the launch of the Presidents Bowl Basketball Classic, to be held Dec. 28-30 at the Sanford Pentagon and featuring the four Sioux Falls public high schools. The three-day event will feature eight varsity boys and girls basketball games, as well as a youth tournament and youth basketball and cheer clinics.

“Sioux Falls has so many talented basketball players across the city, and this is going to be a tremendous three days at the Sanford Pentagon where fans can see them face off against each other on a neutral court, in a unique atmosphere,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of Sanford Sports. “We’d like to thank Erika Kruggel and the entire Presidents Bowl Committee for helping to make this event a reality.”

The Presidents Bowl will replace, for the Pentagon, the Hill City Classic, which it had hosted since 2015. That event, also slated for Dec. 28-30, will move in full to Mitchell. Matchups, ticket and registration (for the clinics) information will be announced at a later date. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. To learn more visit presidentsbowl.org.

“This event will have everything families and sports fans want – incredible competition plus plenty of activities and fun for kids,” said Kruggel, board chair of the Presidents Bowl. “We’re excited to partner with the Sanford Pentagon to showcase the talented girls and boys basketball players we have in our Sioux Falls public schools. Adding this event to the already known Presidents Bowl football games in the fall was a natural next step for us as we continuously look for opportunities to provide meaningful experiences for the students of the Sioux Falls School District while raising funds for the Booster Clubs at each high school.”

Matt Zimmer
By Matt Zimmer
Matt Zimmer is a Sioux Falls native and longtime sports writer. He graduated from Washington High School where he played football, legion baseball and developed his lifelong love of the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. After graduating from St. Cloud State University, he returned to Sioux Falls, began a long career in amateur baseball and started working as a sports freelancer. Zimmer was hired as a sport reporter at the Argus Leader in 2004, where he covered Sioux Falls high schools and colleges before moving to the South Dakota State University beat in 2014. Email Matt at mzimmer@forumcomm.com.
What To Read Next
Mitchell Golf Generic
Prep
Mitchell Middle School girls golf well represented near top of ESD meet leaderboard
May 17, 2023 03:33 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
041123 MHS softball Rylee Jennings2.JPG
Prep
Rylee Jennings no-hitter powers Mitchell softball past Sioux Falls Roosevelt
May 17, 2023 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
051623-eric-peterson.JPG
Sports
USD Coyotes basketball coach Eric Peterson revamping roster ahead of second year on the job
May 17, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Reminder: Many election letters subject to fee
February 28, 2022 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic News
051323.N.DR.VAULTPOLREIS1.jpg
The Vault
Justice denied: 1906 murder trials shocked Sioux Falls, nation
May 12, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-19.jpg
Prep
Is it time for South Dakota to sanction high school baseball?
May 12, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
IMG_5628-2.jpg
Business
AgritourismSD kicks off second session
May 15, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher