Sanford Sports to launch Presidents Bowl Basketball Classic in December

SIOUX FALLS — The Presidents Bowl isn't just for football anymore.

Sanford Sports announced on Wednesday the launch of the Presidents Bowl Basketball Classic, to be held Dec. 28-30 at the Sanford Pentagon and featuring the four Sioux Falls public high schools. The three-day event will feature eight varsity boys and girls basketball games, as well as a youth tournament and youth basketball and cheer clinics.

“Sioux Falls has so many talented basketball players across the city, and this is going to be a tremendous three days at the Sanford Pentagon where fans can see them face off against each other on a neutral court, in a unique atmosphere,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of Sanford Sports. “We’d like to thank Erika Kruggel and the entire Presidents Bowl Committee for helping to make this event a reality.”

The Presidents Bowl will replace, for the Pentagon, the Hill City Classic, which it had hosted since 2015. That event, also slated for Dec. 28-30, will move in full to Mitchell. Matchups, ticket and registration (for the clinics) information will be announced at a later date. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. To learn more visit presidentsbowl.org.

“This event will have everything families and sports fans want – incredible competition plus plenty of activities and fun for kids,” said Kruggel, board chair of the Presidents Bowl. “We’re excited to partner with the Sanford Pentagon to showcase the talented girls and boys basketball players we have in our Sioux Falls public schools. Adding this event to the already known Presidents Bowl football games in the fall was a natural next step for us as we continuously look for opportunities to provide meaningful experiences for the students of the Sioux Falls School District while raising funds for the Booster Clubs at each high school.”