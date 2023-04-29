Riptide announce Mitchell native Christian Fossum as new head coach

MITCHELL — The Dakota Riptide have a new coach.

Christian Fossum has verbally committed to be the new head coach of the Riptide, the team announced on its Facebook on Saturday.

Fossum is a Mitchell native, who began swimming at 7 years old with the Mitchell Aquatic Club. He was a three-time state champion in the 200-yard fly, two-time state champion in the 100 fly, a champion in the 200 individual medley and the 200 backstroke and held the Mitchell High School records in the 500 free, 1,000 free, 1,650 free, 100 fly, 200 fly and the 400 individual medley when he graduated. He went on to compete at the Division I level at the University of South Dakota.

Christian Fossum Photo from Vermillion Middle School

The announcement of Fossum as the head coach comes after the Riptide came to an agreement with the city of Mitchell for use of the Mitchell Indoor Aquatic Center for its practices and meets through the end of the 2023 summer competition season.

He was most recently an assistant coach for the Vermillion Area Swim Team, and he’s set to begin as the Riptide head coach on June 1.