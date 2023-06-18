Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Rick Hohn picks up second hole-in-one at Lakeview

Hohn used a 3-hybrid to ace Hole 17 for the second time.

Lakeview
A tee marker is pictured at the tee box for Hole No. 11 at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell.
Mitchell Republic file photo
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 12:13 PM

MITCHELL — Rick Hohn recorded his second hole-in-one on Saturday, June 17 at Lakeview Golf Course.

Hohn aced hole No. 17 from 176 yards out with a 3-hybrid. It marked the second time Hohn recorded a hole-in-one on the 17th.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
