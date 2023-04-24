Private Mapleton Golf Club plans to bring new top-quality course to Sioux Falls region

SIOUX FALLS — As Sioux Falls continues to grow, a new private golf club will soon be added to the area, vowing to raise the level of golf in southeastern South Dakota.

Set to open in late summer 2025, Mapleton Golf Club will be a members-only, private facility just outside the northeast city limits of Sioux Falls, offering a championship-level course that managing partner Dan Amundson feels will rival any course in the area.

“What we're going to put out there is going to be, what we feel, is the best championship golf product in the area,” Amundson said.

With Slip Up Creek snaking through the course, five holes will interact with the creek. On top of that, man-made water structures will come into play on five additional holes. The course, which is slated to be 7,260 yards long and a par 72, will also feature a handful of elevation changes.

The course, which will become the community's third private club, will be built over 210 acres on winding and undulating farmland northeast of Interstates 229 and 90 and just south of the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The land opportunity presents a bunch of unique features," Amundson said. "We've got some rolling elevation, we've got great native grasses, we've got Slip Up Creek that runs through the property."

But despite the length and elevation changes, the course figures to be a very walkable course, with many tee boxes not far from the previous green.

We’re thrilled to unveil a special new project on the edge of a city we love, Sioux Falls.



Mapletøn, named for the old township where it’s located, will be a world-class golf club. Over the next 2+ yrs we’ll chronicle the journey to completion. Thanks for following.



Let’s gø. pic.twitter.com/LU28ZBeIrN — Mapletøn Golf Club (@mapletongc) April 10, 2023

One of the unique aspects of the course is the 24 rooms for member lodging that will be on the premises.

“It's a little bit like that Sutton Bay or Prairie Club destination-golf model, but more so on the edge of Sioux Falls,” Amundson said. “Golf is still our primary activity, but we understand that our people are coming to this community to do business, and they're going to stay somewhere. So why not just offer them an opportunity to stay right on site with us?”

Amundson doesn’t envision the course being just for the Sioux Falls community, but rather for much of the surrounding area and communities. The on-site lodging is part of the reason Amundson said the course intends to have broader appeal, despite not planning to have the traditional trimmings of a private golf club, such as tennis courts or a swimming pool.

“We know that not only individuals but also businesses in the metro community interact with Sioux Falls or pass through Sioux Falls on their way to Minnesota, Wisconsin or beyond,” Amundson said. “It will actually be an opportunity where businesses or individuals alike can host themselves and or their guests, clients or customers for golf, use of the club facilities … and then you would have the ability to stay overnight right on site.”

Mapleton will also feature a restaurant and bar on site. It will be the first private course built in the area in 64 years.

Memberships will be available across three categories: single, corporate and national, and there will be about 350 total members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amundson said there are no plans for the course to turn into a tournament course or host any kind of events other than member-only events, as the goal is for members to have access to it seven days a week, and there will be no public tee times.

"It's going to be new, unique and really good golf," he said.