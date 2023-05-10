Yankton powers past MHS softball

MITCHELL — Yankton powered its way to a high school softball victory over Mitchell High School in a 17-6 decision on Tuesday at the Cadwell Sports Complex.

After five runs in the first, four in the second and two more in the top of the third inning, Yankton led 11-0 as Mitchell came to the plate for its half of the third inning. That's when the Kernels offense got going, scoring in three straight innings, including three times in the third inning. After Mitchell cut the Yankton lead to 11-6, the Gazelles scored three runs each in the sixth and seventh frames.

Mitchell finished with eight hits, as Delaney Degen finished the day 2-for-3, and Lauren Van Overschelde and Macey Linke each drove in runs. Rylee Jennings pitched into the seventh inning, allowing 17 hits and striking out a pair.

Yankton finished with 19 hits, including five from Payton Moser in the win. Elle Feser had three doubles as part of six extra-base hits from the Gazelles. Grace Behrns was the winning pitcher in a complete-game effort, allowing six runs and striking out 10.

Next up, Mitchell (2-9) embarks on three consecutive road games, including back-to-back games at O'Gorman on May 11 at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls and May 12 at Brandon Valley. Yankton (11-4), which has won eight of its last nine games, will host Brookings on May 12.