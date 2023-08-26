Yankton blanks Kernels in season-opening rivalry meeting

YANKTON — Opening its season on the road against an Eastern South Dakota Conference rival, the Mitchell High School football team ran into a Yankton squad that looked every bit the part of the No. 3-ranked team in Class 11AA on Friday night.

After a pair of early punts, Yankton scored touchdowns on six straight possessions stretching from the first quarter into the third, as the Bucks came away with a 42-0 win at Crane-Youngworth Field.

Offense was hard to come by for the Kernels facing a speedy, disciplined Yankton defense. For the game, MHS was held to 77 total yards, with 43 on the ground and 34 through the air. On the other side, the Bucks churned out 467 total yards, including 287 yards rushing.

Mitchell's Mick Dailey (21) attempts to avoid a Yankton tackler while carrying the ball during an Eastern South Dakota Conference football game on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Yankton. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

Bucks quarterback Lucas Kampshoff opened the scoring with a 13-yard rushing score in the first quarter before Yankton broke the game open in the second. Kampshoff added scoring runs of 1 and 3 yards in the second quarter to go with a 59-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tucker Gilmore. Evan Serck chipped in a 35-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter, as well, as Yankton led 35-0 at halftime.

“Most of the first quarter, we hung right in there,” said MHS coach Pat Larson, who made his varsity coaching debut on Friday. “They’re a big, physical offense, so I was encouraged that we hung in there for a while. Then their pace got after us and we started to get tired and that’s where the wheels started to fall off a little bit.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With a running clock in the second half, Shaylor Platt tacked on the Bucks’ final touchdown in the third quarter, carrying the ball in from 15 yards out. On the night, Platt accounted for 210 total yards, with 146 rushing yards on 17 carries and two receptions for 64 yards.

For the Kernels, Lukas Chenoweth went 5-for-7 passing for 29 yards, as Connor Singrey caught four passes for 19 yards. On the ground, Nathan McCormick had 20 yards, Mick Dailey added 15 yards and Parker Denne chipped in 14 yards.

“Offensively, it’s not that what we were doing was wholly incorrect,” Larson said. “It’s football. It takes 11 guys doing their job on a given play for it to be successful and we just had a breakdown or two at the wrong spot a few times that really made a difference.”

Kampshoff completed 11 of 17 passes for 176 yards to go with 49 yards rushing. Serck finished with 64 yards rushing, while Gilmore had 79 yards receiving for Yankton (1-0), which will host Spearfish on Sept. 1.

Mitchell (0-1) is on the road again next week for a West River road trip to Sturgis on Friday, Sept. 1.

“I didn’t want to start this way, and the kids didn’t want to start this way, but the sky isn’t falling,” Larson said. “We’re going to get back on the field on Monday, work to get better, and hop on the bus to Sturgis next week with every intention of winning a game.”

