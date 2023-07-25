Winners decided in Watertown at SDGA Junior Championships

WATERTOWN — The South Dakota Golf Association's summer junior championship season is coming to a close, with the top players on the SDGA Junior Tour in action at the state's Junior Championships at Cattail Crossing Golf Course on Monday and Tuesday, July 24-25.

In two-day, 36-hole action, Rapid City’s Rylan Horning won the age 14-15 girls division with a score of 148 (73-75), defeating second-place finisher Brynn Roehrich of Watertown by seven strokes (79-76). Among age 14-15 boys, Carter Peterson of Sioux Falls eked out a two-shot win over Aberdeen’s Finn Anderson, with Peterson shooting 69-76 for a two-day score of 145, while Anderson shot 77-70 for a score of 147. Mitchell’s Jordan Meyerink finished in 24th place with a score of 86-85 for 171 over two days.

Kaitlin Strain of Rapid City won the age 12-13 girls division by 11 strokes, with rounds of 77 and 75 for a two-day total of 152, and second-place was Ronnie Wilharm of Vermillion (80-83—163). In the age 12-13 boys competition, Kaden Wookey of Clark shot the round of the day with a 74 on Tuesday to win by four strokes with a gross score of 152, while second-place finishers Cooper Shuman of Brandon (81-75) and Tyson Blom of Sioux Falls (75-81) each finished with scores of 156.

For the first time, the age 16-18 boys and girls competitions are 54 holes, meaning they will extend into Wednesday. In the boys competition, Watertown's Jake Olson leads by seven shots with rounds of 71 and 65 putting him 8-under-par through 36 holes. Pukwana's Dakota Munger (73-70) is part of a three-way tie with Fort Pierre's Sawyer Sonnenschein and Sioux Falls' Hayden Scott, each shooting 1-under for the tournament at 143.

In the girls 16-18 competition, Huron's Bryn Huber holds a two-shot lead after 36 holes after rounds of 79 and 76, while Aberdeen's Olivia Braun (76-81) and Jayce Pugh (77-80), of Miller, are each tied for second place with gross scores of 157 strokes. Mitchell's Allison Meyerink has shot rounds of 87 and 86 for a two-day gross score of 173 strokes, standing in 11th place.

Nine-hole action wrapped up on Monday and included four winners. Among age 10-11 golfers, Faith Roehrich of Watertown, won the girls title, while Lincoln Trasamar of Sioux Falls won the boys age group. For golfers 9-and-under, Brandon's Madelynn Lahren and Teddy Krivarchka won the girls and boys divisions, respectively.