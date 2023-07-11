Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Winner/Colome posts top-20 team finish at USA High School Clay Target League national championships

Winner/Colome posted a combined mark of 481 of a possible 500 targets in the qualifying round and followed it with a 479 score in the finals to take 17th place nationally.

Trapshooting.JPG
Courtesy photo
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 3:35 PM

MASON, Mich. — After advancing to the finals with a fifth-place qualifying mark, the Winner/Colome high school trapshooting team posted a 17th-place finish at the USA High School Clay Target League national championships on Sunday, July 11.

Winner/Colome posted a combined mark of 481 of a possible 500 targets in the qualifying round and followed it up with a 479 score in the finals.

In the individual competition, Jude Sargent recorded a 59th-place finish overall with a 98 score in the final, while Jack Anderson was 124th overall with a 97. Hunter Osborne (96) and Hunter Shippy (94), Dylan Harmon (93) also scored over 90 for Winner/Colome.

Mitchell’s Trell Kaupp hit 94 targets in his qualifying round, which placed him outside of the top 400 that made the finals.

Led by individual male national champion Landon Sievers and two other shooters with perfect 100-for-100 marks in the finals, Calhoun High School, of Hardin, Illinois, won the team title.

ADVERTISEMENT

Illinois shooters claimed both of the individual national championships, as Sievers took down the male title and Audrey Gordon topped the female standings. Both connected on 100 targets in the final round but went to a shoot-off to decide the championship. Sievers, who went 400-of-400 for the weekend between the individual and team competitions, was one of 19 male competitors in the shoot-off, while the female side had two.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
basketball.jpg
Prep
MVP's Emilee Fox, Wagner's Macy Koupal help Sanford Sports Academy to Nike Nationals championship
1h ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
071123-walker-duehr.jpg
Sports
Walker Duehr, South Dakota's first 'NHL'er,' ready to take next step in pro hockey career
18h ago
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-29.jpg
Prep
As seasons wind down, a glance at the Mitchell youth baseball squads
23h ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
071123-walker-duehr.jpg
Sports
Walker Duehr, South Dakota's first 'NHL'er,' ready to take next step in pro hockey career
18h ago
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
BEDGROUP2.jpg
Local
New Mitchell nonprofit provides beds for kids in need, community support grows
3h ago
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-29.jpg
Prep
As seasons wind down, a glance at the Mitchell youth baseball squads
23h ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson
Helpful_Tips_3700x2400.jpg
News
Learn how to log in to your news account, e-paper and more
Sep 18, 2020
 · 
By  Kris Hauge