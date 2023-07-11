Winner/Colome posts top-20 team finish at USA High School Clay Target League national championships

MASON, Mich. — After advancing to the finals with a fifth-place qualifying mark, the Winner/Colome high school trapshooting team posted a 17th-place finish at the USA High School Clay Target League national championships on Sunday, July 11.

Winner/Colome posted a combined mark of 481 of a possible 500 targets in the qualifying round and followed it up with a 479 score in the finals.

In the individual competition, Jude Sargent recorded a 59th-place finish overall with a 98 score in the final, while Jack Anderson was 124th overall with a 97. Hunter Osborne (96) and Hunter Shippy (94), Dylan Harmon (93) also scored over 90 for Winner/Colome.

Mitchell’s Trell Kaupp hit 94 targets in his qualifying round, which placed him outside of the top 400 that made the finals.

Led by individual male national champion Landon Sievers and two other shooters with perfect 100-for-100 marks in the finals, Calhoun High School, of Hardin, Illinois, won the team title.

Illinois shooters claimed both of the individual national championships, as Sievers took down the male title and Audrey Gordon topped the female standings. Both connected on 100 targets in the final round but went to a shoot-off to decide the championship. Sievers, who went 400-of-400 for the weekend between the individual and team competitions, was one of 19 male competitors in the shoot-off, while the female side had two.

