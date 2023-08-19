West River foes sweep Kernel boys soccer

MITCHELL — The Mitchell High School boys soccer team was defeated twice over the weekend at Joe Quintal Field, hosting Sturgis and Spearfish.

Sturgis won 4-1 on Friday night and Spearfish was a 10-2 winner over the Kernels on Saturday.

In Friday's contest against Sturgis, Mitchell scored late in the first half on a goal from Sam Mullenmeister to tie the match at 1-all, only to see Sturgis' Caleb Allen score on a header in the final minute of the first half for a 2-1 intermission lead.

Mitchell's Nathan Wagner controls the ball with his foot during a high school soccer match against Spearfish on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at Joe Quintal Field. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

In the second half, Carsen Wolter and Talan Kullbom each scored goals for the Scoopers to drive the lead to 4-1 and out of reach for the Kernels.

In the match against Spearfish, the Spartans scored the first four goals of the match in less than 12 minutes. Mullenmeister got Mitchell on the board in the game's 21st minute with a shot off a long ball that deflected off Spearfish's goalkeeper that landed at Mullenmeister's feet and allowed him to net a shot. Spearfish (3-0) ran the lead to 5-1 before halftime and led 10-1 before Adam Kampshoff scored in the final minutes of the game with an assist from Gavin Zilla off a corner kick for MHS. The Kernels' Evan Mitchell was the goalkeeper in both matches.

Mitchell (0-2-1) will play Brookings at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Joe Quintal Field.