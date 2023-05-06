Watertown edges Mitchell boys tennis with slim margin in doubles play

WATERTOWN — For the third time this season and the second time for the week, the Mitchell High School boys tennis team found itself in a tight dual matchup with an Eastern South Dakota Conference opponent.

This time, Watertown tipped the scales with a 5-4 dual win over the Kernels on the Arrows’ home courts. The Kernels won 5-4 earlier in the week over Yankton and lost 5-4 against Brandon Valley earlier in the season.

In singles play, the Arrows controlled the upper flights and picked up a close victory at No. 1 singles with Curtis Sneden defeating Luke Jerke, 7-5, 7-5. Drake Jerke, Matthew Mauszycki and Zach Fuhrer each earned wins at Flights 4, 5 and 6 in singles play.

In doubles play, each of the three matches went to a third set tiebreaker after each pairing won a set convincingly. The Arrows won tiebreakers 10-8 in Flights 1 and 3, and the Levi Loken/Drake Jerke pairing won 10-8 at Flight 2 for Mitchell.

Mitchell’s dual schedule ends at 12-6 for the season and 6-4 in the ESD. The Kernels will now host the conference championships at Hitchcock Park on Tuesday, May 9. Matches begin at 8 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watertown 5, Mitchell 4

Singles

No. 1: Curtis Sneden (WAT) def. Luke Jerke (M), 7-5, 7-5

No. 2: Mark Mahowald (WAT) def. Jager Juracek (M), 6-2, 6-4

No. 3: Evan Meester (WAT) def. Levi Loken (M), 6-2, 6-0

No. 4: Drake Jerke (M) def. Justin Remmers (WAT), 6-0, 6-2

No. 5: Matthew Mauszycki (M) def. Tyler Dingsor (WAT), 6-3, 6-4

No. 6: Zach Fuhrer (M) def. Joey Meester (WAT), 6-4, 6-1

ADVERTISEMENT

Doubles

No. 1: Curtis Sneden / Mark Mahowald (WAT) def. Luke Jerke / Jager Juracek (M), 6-2, 2-6 (10-8)

No. 2: Levi Loken / Drake Jerke (M) def. Evan Meester / Justin Remmers (WAT), 2-6, 6-3 (10-8)

No. 3: Tyler Dingsor / Sam Karst (WAT) def. Matthew Mauszycki / Zach Fuhrer (M), 2-6, 6-1 (10-8)