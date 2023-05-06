99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Watertown edges Mitchell boys tennis with slim margin in doubles play

For the third time this season and the second time for the week, the Mitchell High School boys tennis team found itself in a tight dual matchup with an Eastern South Dakota Conference opponent.

5-5 Tennis6.JPG
Mitchell's Levi Loken hits a shot during a tennis match at Watertown on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Roger Merriam / Watertown Public Opinion
By Mitchell Republic
May 05, 2023 at 11:08 PM

WATERTOWN — For the third time this season and the second time for the week, the Mitchell High School boys tennis team found itself in a tight dual matchup with an Eastern South Dakota Conference opponent.

This time, Watertown tipped the scales with a 5-4 dual win over the Kernels on the Arrows’ home courts. The Kernels won 5-4 earlier in the week over Yankton and lost 5-4 against Brandon Valley earlier in the season.

In singles play, the Arrows controlled the upper flights and picked up a close victory at No. 1 singles with Curtis Sneden defeating Luke Jerke, 7-5, 7-5. Drake Jerke, Matthew Mauszycki and Zach Fuhrer each earned wins at Flights 4, 5 and 6 in singles play.

In doubles play, each of the three matches went to a third set tiebreaker after each pairing won a set convincingly. The Arrows won tiebreakers 10-8 in Flights 1 and 3, and the Levi Loken/Drake Jerke pairing won 10-8 at Flight 2 for Mitchell.

Mitchell’s dual schedule ends at 12-6 for the season and 6-4 in the ESD. The Kernels will now host the conference championships at Hitchcock Park on Tuesday, May 9. Matches begin at 8 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watertown 5, Mitchell 4

Singles

No. 1: Curtis Sneden (WAT) def. Luke Jerke (M), 7-5, 7-5

No. 2: Mark Mahowald (WAT) def. Jager Juracek (M), 6-2, 6-4

No. 3: Evan Meester (WAT) def. Levi Loken (M), 6-2, 6-0

No. 4: Drake Jerke (M) def. Justin Remmers (WAT), 6-0, 6-2

No. 5: Matthew Mauszycki (M) def. Tyler Dingsor (WAT), 6-3, 6-4

No. 6: Zach Fuhrer (M) def. Joey Meester (WAT), 6-4, 6-1

ADVERTISEMENT

Doubles

No. 1: Curtis Sneden / Mark Mahowald (WAT) def. Luke Jerke / Jager Juracek (M), 6-2, 2-6 (10-8)

No. 2: Levi Loken / Drake Jerke (M) def. Evan Meester / Justin Remmers (WAT), 2-6, 6-3 (10-8)

No. 3: Tyler Dingsor / Sam Karst (WAT) def. Matthew Mauszycki / Zach Fuhrer (M), 2-6, 6-1 (10-8)

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
051723.SilasHoldeman.JPG
Prep
Mitchell Christian boys relay teams excel at Region 3B track meet
May 17, 2023 10:59 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Mitchell Golf Generic
Prep
Mitchell Middle School girls golf well represented near top of ESD meet leaderboard
May 17, 2023 03:33 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
041123 MHS softball Rylee Jennings2.JPG
Prep
Rylee Jennings no-hitter powers Mitchell softball past Sioux Falls Roosevelt
May 17, 2023 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Reminder: Many election letters subject to fee
February 28, 2022 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic News
051323.N.DR.VAULTPOLREIS1.jpg
The Vault
Justice denied: 1906 murder trials shocked Sioux Falls, nation
May 12, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-19.jpg
Prep
Is it time for South Dakota to sanction high school baseball?
May 12, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
IMG_5628-2.jpg
Business
AgritourismSD kicks off second session
May 15, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher