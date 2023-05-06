Watertown edges Mitchell boys tennis with slim margin in doubles play
For the third time this season and the second time for the week, the Mitchell High School boys tennis team found itself in a tight dual matchup with an Eastern South Dakota Conference opponent.
WATERTOWN — For the third time this season and the second time for the week, the Mitchell High School boys tennis team found itself in a tight dual matchup with an Eastern South Dakota Conference opponent.
This time, Watertown tipped the scales with a 5-4 dual win over the Kernels on the Arrows’ home courts. The Kernels won 5-4 earlier in the week over Yankton and lost 5-4 against Brandon Valley earlier in the season.
In singles play, the Arrows controlled the upper flights and picked up a close victory at No. 1 singles with Curtis Sneden defeating Luke Jerke, 7-5, 7-5. Drake Jerke, Matthew Mauszycki and Zach Fuhrer each earned wins at Flights 4, 5 and 6 in singles play.
In doubles play, each of the three matches went to a third set tiebreaker after each pairing won a set convincingly. The Arrows won tiebreakers 10-8 in Flights 1 and 3, and the Levi Loken/Drake Jerke pairing won 10-8 at Flight 2 for Mitchell.
Mitchell’s dual schedule ends at 12-6 for the season and 6-4 in the ESD. The Kernels will now host the conference championships at Hitchcock Park on Tuesday, May 9. Matches begin at 8 a.m.
ADVERTISEMENT
Watertown 5, Mitchell 4
Singles
No. 1: Curtis Sneden (WAT) def. Luke Jerke (M), 7-5, 7-5
No. 2: Mark Mahowald (WAT) def. Jager Juracek (M), 6-2, 6-4
No. 3: Evan Meester (WAT) def. Levi Loken (M), 6-2, 6-0
No. 4: Drake Jerke (M) def. Justin Remmers (WAT), 6-0, 6-2
No. 5: Matthew Mauszycki (M) def. Tyler Dingsor (WAT), 6-3, 6-4
No. 6: Zach Fuhrer (M) def. Joey Meester (WAT), 6-4, 6-1
ADVERTISEMENT
Doubles
No. 1: Curtis Sneden / Mark Mahowald (WAT) def. Luke Jerke / Jager Juracek (M), 6-2, 2-6 (10-8)
No. 2: Levi Loken / Drake Jerke (M) def. Evan Meester / Justin Remmers (WAT), 2-6, 6-3 (10-8)
No. 3: Tyler Dingsor / Sam Karst (WAT) def. Matthew Mauszycki / Zach Fuhrer (M), 2-6, 6-1 (10-8)
ADVERTISEMENT