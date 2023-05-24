99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Warriors outlast Kernel softball in SoDak 16 matchup

The second time around wasn't the same for the Mitchell High School softball team.

5-9-23MHSvsYanktonSoftball-10.jpg
Mitchell's Alyssa Magee stands in the batters' box in a high school softball game on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 9:52 PM

SIOUX FALLS -- The second time around wasn't the same for the Mitchell High School softball team.

After a 21-3 loss to Sioux Falls Washington during the regular season, the Kernels didn't go quietly in their SoDak 16 rematch on Tuesday at the Sanford Sports Complex Diamonds, as the fifth-seeded Warriors outlasted the Kernels 2-0. The loss ends Mitchell's season at 5-14.

The Kernels had their chances late to tighten the game. Mady Thompson had a leadoff single in the fifth inning and was moved to second base with a sacrifice bunt, but a groundout and a strikeout ended the threat. In the sixth, Alyssa Magee had a leadoff single and then was caught stealing at second base, and in the seventh inning, Delaney Degen had a one-out double and moved up to third base on a wild pitch but was then stranded there on a pair of strikeouts to end the game.

Washington freshman pitcher Emma Hensley kept the Kernels in check, scattering six hits and striking out nine without issuing a walk. Tierney Schramm and Ava Brink each drove in runs for the Warriors to build a 2-0 lead in the first inning, scoring Hensley and Schramm.

For Mitchell, Magee was 3-for-3 at the plate, finishing with half of the Kernels' six hits. Thompson had a pair of hits, including a double, and Degen had a double as well. Freshman Rylee Jennings was the losing pitcher, allowing seven hits, two runs and striking out three. After six errors in the May 1 matchup, Mitchell did not commit a defensive miscue in Tuesday's game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Warriors move on to face Sioux Falls Jefferson in the Class AA state tournament quarterfinals on June 1 in Aberdeen.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
052323.Bon Homme Softball.Taryn Crites-1.JPG
Prep
Class B SoDak 16 softball roundup: Hot start enough for Bon Homme to move past Avon
May 23, 2023 10:03 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
052323.WagnerSoftball1.JPG
Prep
Class A SoDak 16 softball roundup: Early offense sends Elk Point-Jefferson past Wagner
May 23, 2023 09:55 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
050523 HWDR-1 Kellan Odell javelin.JPG
Members Only
Prep
Kellan Odell brings Kernels up to speed in Class AA javelin
May 23, 2023 07:17 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
052223.N.DR.SCHOOLBOARD2.JPG
News
Mitchell Board of Education discusses teacher supply, professional development funding boost
May 22, 2023 08:59 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
042823.FMFA Softball.Sonia Deckert-1.JPG
Prep
Matchups lined up for inaugural SDHSAA softball SoDak 16 on May 23
May 20, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
052023.Mitchell Baseball.Karter Sibson-1.JPG
Prep
Mitchell baseball bows out of regional tournament with walk-off loss to Harrisburg
May 20, 2023 09:49 PM
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
042523-tucker-kraft.JPG
Sports
Tucker Kraft gets $1.27 million signing bonus as part of four-year contract with Green Bay Packers
May 23, 2023 08:50 AM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer