Warriors outlast Kernel softball in SoDak 16 matchup

SIOUX FALLS -- The second time around wasn't the same for the Mitchell High School softball team.

After a 21-3 loss to Sioux Falls Washington during the regular season, the Kernels didn't go quietly in their SoDak 16 rematch on Tuesday at the Sanford Sports Complex Diamonds, as the fifth-seeded Warriors outlasted the Kernels 2-0. The loss ends Mitchell's season at 5-14.

The Kernels had their chances late to tighten the game. Mady Thompson had a leadoff single in the fifth inning and was moved to second base with a sacrifice bunt, but a groundout and a strikeout ended the threat. In the sixth, Alyssa Magee had a leadoff single and then was caught stealing at second base, and in the seventh inning, Delaney Degen had a one-out double and moved up to third base on a wild pitch but was then stranded there on a pair of strikeouts to end the game.





Washington freshman pitcher Emma Hensley kept the Kernels in check, scattering six hits and striking out nine without issuing a walk. Tierney Schramm and Ava Brink each drove in runs for the Warriors to build a 2-0 lead in the first inning, scoring Hensley and Schramm.

For Mitchell, Magee was 3-for-3 at the plate, finishing with half of the Kernels' six hits. Thompson had a pair of hits, including a double, and Degen had a double as well. Freshman Rylee Jennings was the losing pitcher, allowing seven hits, two runs and striking out three. After six errors in the May 1 matchup, Mitchell did not commit a defensive miscue in Tuesday's game.

The Warriors move on to face Sioux Falls Jefferson in the Class AA state tournament quarterfinals on June 1 in Aberdeen.