Walkie-talkie system proving beneficial in first year for Mitchell baseball

MITCHELL — Coach Luke Norden radioed in a call to catcher Hudson Haley.

The call was for Haley to throw behind a runner on second base after a pitch. Haley flashed the signal, and the play worked, catching the runner too far off and getting the pickoff out.

In the words of Haley, it was “sick.” But it’s just one example of the benefits Mitchell baseball has seen this year since adding a walkie-talkie system from the dugout into the ear of Haley behind the plate.

“For me, it's more of a reassurance thing,” Norden said. “(I am) checking in with him occasionally on certain things, which is really good.”

Haley has a walkie-talkie strapped to the back of his chest protector and puts an earpiece in to be able to listen to Norden, who has the other walkie-talkie in hand on the bench to relay signals, encouragement or tips to his backstop.

Mitchell's Hudson Haley puts his earpiece in between innings during an American Legion baseball game against Gillette (Wyo.) Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

They haven’t used the system to call every pitch from the bench. Instead, Norden prefers to leave those duties up to Haley, but if there’s a specific situation where Norden wants a certain pitch from the bench, he will radio it in.

More often, Norden has used the walkie-talkie system to relay a situational coverage, specific defensive plays or to tell Haley exactly what to say when he goes out and talks to the pitcher.

“Those guys catching, I don’t think they want me to call every pitch and I don’t want to remote control the game,” Norden said. “But they like a little bit of reassurance at times too.”

On top of that, it’s been an encouragement tool as well. Haley said Norden frequently radios in telling him about a nice call on a pitch or a nice play in the field, and it’s something that he noted has helped boost his confidence in his first season as the full-time catcher.

“He does that all the time. … It feels great,” Haley said of when Norden radios in encouragement to him. “Knowing that I’m improving for pitch calling and getting more outs, it just feels great."

Mitchell isn’t the first team to use a walkie-talkie to communicate from the dugout to the catcher. There are plenty of professional, collegiate and high school teams that use it, Norden said.

The idea for Mitchell to use it actually sprung from last season, when Mitchell was playing in Minnesota and saw a team from Nebraska using it. Haley said the whole team thought it was cool, so Norden surprised the team by buying a set to use this year.

Mitchell's Hudson Haley awaits a warmup pitch during an American Legion baseball game against Gillette (Wyo.) Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

It admittedly took a bit of getting used to for Haley. In all his prior years of catching, there was never an earpiece inside his mask or a controller strapped to his back. He recalled a time where a ball got by him and went to the backstop, and with the dugout on his left and the earpiece in his left ear, it made it difficult to hear the shouts of where the ball was.

Both sides of the conversation have learned to adjust to having the technology. Norden said there was a time or two during the spring season where he forgot and could’ve called a play in that would’ve ultimately benefited the team. So now, when his defense is on the field, the walkie-talkie doesn’t leave Norden’s hands on the top step of the dugout.

Mitchell coach Luke Norden stands with the walkie talkie in hand during an American Legion baseball game against Gillette (Wyo.) Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

With the entirety of the high school season under their belt using the walkie-talkie, as well as nearly 20 games of the American Legion season, Haley said he’s gotten used to the new system and likes having it more than not having it.

“It’s pretty handy,” he said. “Makes you feel like a pro.”