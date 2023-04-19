Trio of first-inning home runs paces Sioux Falls Lincoln in defeat of Mitchell softball

MITCHELL — The Mitchell High School softball team saw Sioux Falls Lincoln swing early and often, as the visiting Patriots claimed a 16-0 win in three innings on Tuesday afternoon at the Cadwell Sports Complex.

Jumping out with nine runs in the first inning, the Patriots were powered by three home runs off the bats of Madison Evans, Marisa Riddle and Dilynn Severson. Lincoln added one run in the second inning and six more in the third to end the contest by the 15-run rule.

All told, the Patriots had 15 hits and drew seven walks. Evans also earned the pitching win, spinning a no-hitter with six strikeouts and one walk surrendered.

For Mitchell, Kenna Soulek drew a walk in the third inning as the Kernels’ lone base runner. Rylee Jennings and Mallory Miedema split duties in the circle, each striking out one batter.

The Kernels (1-3) visit Sioux Falls Jefferson on Thursday for their first road game of the season.

