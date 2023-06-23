Traxler: Simeon Birnbaum's running excellence is a national sensation

Watching Simeon Birnbaum is an incredible track experience.

It’s been that way in South Dakota for the last three seasons, with the final high school effort coming at the state meet for his Rapid City Stevens Raiders in Sioux Falls, where he won four times: the 800, 1,600, 3,200 meters and the anchor of the 1,600-meter sprint medley relay.

That feeling has carried into June, where he ran 3 minutes and 56 seconds in the 1,600 meters in a meet in St. Louis, and backed it up again at the Nike Outdoor Nationals earlier this month in Eugene, Oregon. He won the mile and was third among professionals in the 1,500-meter race, all against elite talent. With the end of the high school running season, Birnbaum has the top national times in the mile, two mile and 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter races.

Birnbaum has accomplished a lot as a high school athlete, and is backing it up on the national level. As a viewer, you want to be mindful that this is a high school athlete, soon to be in college. Expectations should be appropriate.

But Birnbaum’s greatness is national and there’s no reason to think it has to stop there.

On the highlights of the high school 1,600-meter championship race, where Birnbaum came from sixth place on the final lap to win at the wire, one of the commentators called him “the future of middle-distance running in this country” before the race, and then marveled at his talent and speed in the aftermath of another victory. In the last month, he's moved to No. 4 all-time for high school boys mile runners.

The running website LetsRun.com said “there was no doubt about it, Simeon Birnbaum is the top U.S high school miler in 2023.” On the website’s forums, Birnbaum was called “an absolute beast” and posters wondered if he had completed the greatest week in high school running history because of three more victories he had in the 3,000 meters, 3,200 meters and two-mile races at the Brooks Invitational in Washington. He had a "shush" motion with his hand at the finish line, and posters online had thoughts about that, too.

Birnbaum has shown himself to be driven and committed to his craft, with unbelievable skill. It’s still a treat to watch him run, mixing grace and speed. But it’s now appropriate to dream about Birnbaum as a future runner in red, white and blue, competing for bids at the world championships and Olympics for the United States. He’s that kind of talent, and hopefully he only gets better while at the University of Oregon. The prospects of how he could still improve are scary.

Runners like Billy Mills, Rod DeHaven and Jim Reinhart excelled nationally and internationally from their South Dakota roots. Birnbaum is a once-in-a-generation talent and in some ways, it's on another level today because of how easily national meets can be tracked and quickly news can travel about Birnbaum's top performances.

South Dakota fans have been excited to watch Birnbaum for the last three years and that feeling is about to be shared by many, many more in the future.