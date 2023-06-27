Trapshooting takes Winner/Colome’s Jude Sargent on national championship tournament tour

WINNER, S.D. — Jude Sargent is getting used to his marksmanship taking him places. Literally.

From the state high school shoot to competitions across the region and nation, the rising senior from Winner High School is racking up the miles this summer as one of the top shooters in South Dakota.

Most recently, Sargent topped the standings at the South Dakota High School Finals Rodeo in Fort Pierre, shooting a 97 out of a possible 100 to qualify for next month’s National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette, Wyoming. Earlier in June, Sargent tied for fourth at the South Dakota State High School Clay Target League state tournament, again with a 97 score.

This week, Sargent is in Grand Island, Nebraska, for the 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships. After a short break from competition for Independence Day, Sargent will be a part of the Winner/Colome contingent to shoot at the USA High School Clay Target League National Championship in Mason, Michigan, before returning west for the trip to Wyoming.

“It’s really exciting and fun going all these places and getting to meet and shoot with people from all over the 50 states — from Hawai’i to New York,” Sargent said. “But I know what I have to do, and I try not to think too hard about [how big the competition is] and get psyched out.”

With a background shooting rodents and other small creatures on the family farm and ranch, Sargent took to trapshooting quickly after picking it up competitively six years ago. By the time he was a seventh grader, Sargent was a varsity shooter for Winner/Colome, where he’s stayed for five — going on six — seasons, dedicated to being elite at his craft.

“Ever since I was little, I’ve always been a shooter,” Sargent said. “This is by far my best sport, and I’ve always liked shooting, so it’s always kind of been my favorite.”

Winner/Colome's Jude Sargent (66) and Jack Anderson (316) both qualified for the shooting competition at the 2023 National High School Finals Rodeo. Contributed

An added bonus has been a few familiar faces who have been on the journeys with Sargent, as Winner/Colome teammates Jack Anderson and Katie Welker have helped push each other to get better.

Anderson also qualified for the shoot at the National High School Finals Rodeo this year (with a score of 93) and will join Sargent in Gillette next month. He also shot a 92 at the state high school shoot earlier in June. Meanwhile, Welker, a 2022 graduate, is now shooting collegiately at Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska.

“We’re always competing against each other, always trying to beat each other,” Sargent said of the good-natured rivalries between himself, Anderson and Welker. “That friendly competition is how we pushed ourselves to be in the top four or five of every tournament we go to.”

Even now, as Sargent enters a steady stretch of elite competitions, he’s not setting his sights any lower than normal.

“I just want to win one category and always want to come home with a medal,” Sargent said of his expectations at the highest level. “I just give it my all, and if I don’t end up with anything, it just means the next year I’ll be trying way harder to get better.”

