Tough inning tips game in Brookings' favor over Kernel softball

The Mitchell High School softball team ended up on the wrong end of a bad inning on Tuesday

4-17-23MHSvsHarrisburgSoftball-28.jpg
The infield gathers around Mitchell coach Kent Van Overschelde during a timeout at high school softball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Monday, April 17, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
April 26, 2023 at 10:47 AM

BROOKINGS — The Mitchell High School softball team ended up on the wrong end of a bad inning on Tuesday, leading to a 14-2, five-inning loss to Brookings in high school softball action at the Southbrook Softball Complex.

A 10-run third inning tipped the game in Brookings' favor for good on Tuesday, as the Bobcats benefitted from four Kernel errors. Brookings outhit Mitchell 7-1 in the game, which was the Kernels' fourth-straight loss decided by the 10-run rule, all against quality opponents. Those squads, including Brookings on Tuesday, have a combined win-loss record of 16-7 this season.

Mady Thompson had double — the lone hit in the game for MHS — and an RBI for the Kernels, while Mallory Miedema also drove in a run on a groundout. Delaney Degen and Alyssa Magee each scored runs for MHS in the first inning as the Kernels built a 2-0 lead in their first at-bat.

Macey Linke was the losing pitcher of record, throwing 2 1/3 innings and allowing five hits, 14 runs (five earned) and walking six. Mallory Miedema was the reliever, recording the final five outs with two hits and no runs allowed.

Brookings' Kylie Moe kept Mitchell in check from the pitcher's circle, tossing five innings and allowing two runs on one hit, striking out four and walking one. Madison Pantzke had two hits and two RBIs for the Bobcats (3-1), who had three RBIs from Kate Jewett and two each from Tess Pantzke and Morgan Norgaard.

Mitchell (1-4) will play at Pierre on Thursday, April 27, followed by a trip to Rapid City Central on Saturday, April 29 for a matinee matchup.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
