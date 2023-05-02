Top Kernels show out at home middle school track triangular

MITCHELL — A number of Mitchell Middle School athletes scored top finishes on Monday in a home track and field triangular with Aberdeen Central and Yankton at Joe Quintal Field.

Mitchell’s Bryer Stach won the eighth-grade boys discus with a personal-best throw of 122 feet, 1 inch and was second in the shot put (42-11). Matthew Haring won the eighth-grade high jump with a jump of 4-foot-10 and Tucker Pietz was fourth (4-4).

In the eighth-grade boys races, Gage Schmidt took second place in the 200-meter dash (27.29), while Gage Dirksen was third (28.24). Schmidt was second in the 200-meter hurdles (31.51), and Mason Kempf was second in the 400 (1:04.43), while teammate Luke Van’t Haaff was fourth (1:06.57).

The Kernels had a contingent finish 1-2-3 in the boys 800-meter run, with Colin Pickett taking first place (2:37.21), Drake Grenier in second place (2:41.29) and Ethan Plamp taking third place (2:41.48). Pickett finished third in the 1,600-meter run (5:34.59) and was also third in the long jump (14-0.5).

In eighth-grade girls races, Londyn Schroeder swept the titles in the 800 (2:41.61) and 1,600-meter (5:54.09) races. McKayla Linke was second in the 800 (2:58.00). Lily Steele won the shot put with a throw of 33 feet, 6 inches and was second in the discus (70-1). In the girls 200-meter dash, Ryan Keys finished third (30.23), Emily Ellis was fourth (31.63) and Alivia King was fifth (34.62). Ellis also took third place in the girls 100 (14.77). Ellis, Mya Cody, Katie Morgan and Ryan Keys took second in the 4x100 relay (1:00.33), and Keys, Morgan, Cody and Schroeder were second in the 4x400 (5:07.93).

Evan Mitchell finished first in the seventh-grade boys 800-meter run (2:26.35), with Noah Bennett second (2:28.01), Marek Antaya fourth (2:36.23) and Devin Henkel in fifth place (2:41.00). In the 1,600 run, Mitchell was second (5:16.85), Bennett was third (5:19.87) and Henkel was fourth (5:36.98). In the 400 dash, Antaya was third (1:03.07) and Mitchell was fourth (1:03.25). In the 4x400 relay, Henkel and Mitchell were joined by Kalen Rients and Kyler Mayer for a second-place finish for the Kernels (4:37.97). In the 100 dash, Lawson LeBrun was second (13.54) and Michael Gomez finished fifth (14.02), while LeBrun was third (28.56), Tayven Redday was fourth (28.98) and Gomez was fifth (29.85) in the 200.

Owen Schelske was the boys seventh-grade shot put winner with a toss of 35 feet, 7 inches and took fourth place in the discus (77-8). Ethan Hegg took second in the long jump (14-9).

Ava Prunty won the seventh-grade 200-meter dash (30.24), with Abby Hohn second (30.29), while Mandalyn Dirksen took fourth (32.48) and Madi Moon was fifth (33.02). Prunty won the 400 (1:08.06), with Horn in fourth place (1:10.82), and Prunty was second in the 800 run (2:40.35), with Sarah Bultje in third place (3:19.09).

In the girls 100 dash, Hohn was second (14.57), Prunty was third (14.73) and Dirksen was fourth (15.01). Bultje took second place in the 1,600-meter run (6:56.33). The seventh-grade 4x400 relay team, which included Ella Johnston, Karina Driedger, Amara Reinhart and Hayden Seitz, finished second in 5:31.08.