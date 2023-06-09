99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Top area junior high rodeo athletes headed to Georgia for national competition

Boots General.JPG
Rodeo
Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic
Marcus Traxler
By Marcus Traxler
Today at 5:54 PM

MITCHELL — Dozens of South Dakota's best junior high school rodeo standouts will be competing later this month on the state’s behalf in the National Junior High School Finals Rodeo in Georgia.

The national competition will be taking place June 18-24 in Perry, Georgia, and South Dakota is set to have 43 rodeo athletes in attendance. The competition is open to qualifying athletes who are in grades 5-through-8 and are under age 16.

Taos Weborg, of St. Charles, will compete in three events. He was the state’s top qualifier in the saddle bronc and bareback riding during the qualifying events and had the second-best bull riding score in the state. Weborg was the bareback junior high world champion in 2022. (In the junior high rodeos, rough stock riders get on steers instead of horses for the bareback and saddle bronc events.)

Mitchell’s Rylee Jennings is among the state’s qualifiers in the pole bending event. The Mitchell High School rising freshman was fifth in the state’s points for pole bending, which is a timed event where horse and rider navigate around six poles using a weaving pattern. Jennings will compete on Monday, June 19 and Friday, June 23, with the short-go finals on Saturday, June 24 to decide the national champions.

Reven Moss, of Clearfield, will participate in the boys goat tying, in which he was second in points in the state during the qualifying events, and tie-down roping, which he was fourth.

Two other Tripp County standouts are scheduled to compete. Winner’s Bailey Shelbourn is set to compete in girls breakaway at the NJHFR, while Apollo Willuweit is set to compete in bull riding. Willuweit was third on qualifying points in the state, while Shelbourn was fifth.

Rylan Fagerhaug, of Wessington Springs, will be one of four South Dakotans to participate in the rifle shooting portion of the rodeo. The shooting competition will be held in Macon, Georgia on June 20.

Marcus Traxler
By Marcus Traxler
Traxler is the assistant editor and sports editor for the Mitchell Republic. He's worked for the newspaper since 2014 and has covered a wide variety of topics. He can be reached at mtraxler@mitchellrepublic.com.
