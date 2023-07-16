Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Three Mitchell High School golfers to compete at Optimist International Junior Golf Championship in Florida

Asher Dannenbring, Quinn Dannenbring and Maddie Childs will compete in the junior championships in Miami next week.

060623.QuinnDannenbring.JPG
Mitchell’s Quinn Dannenbring leans back in an attempt to will a putt into the cup on Hole No. 6 during Day 2 of the Class AA girls golf state championships on Tuesday, June 5, 2023, at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre.
Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 11:29 AM

MIAMI — Mitchell High School golf will be well represented at the Optimist International Junior Golf Championship at Trump National Doral Golf Club next week in South Florida.

Asher Dannenbring, an incoming freshman at Mitchell High, will compete in the boys 14-15 age division on July 19-24, while Kernel senior Quinn Dannenbring and sophomore Maddie Childs will tee off in the girls 15-18 age division on July 24-29.

The three local standouts travel to Florida amid successful campaigns at the SDGA junior tour this summer. Asher Dannenbring is the 10th overall boy in the state with 90 points, and Quinn Dannenbring and Childs are tied for eighth for the girls side with 112.5 points apiece.

The Optimist International, which will host players from 23 different countries, has a list of former participants and top finishers that includes PGA members Jonathan Byrd, Jason Day, Bill Haas, and Jeff Overton and LPGA members Stacy Lewis, Brooke Pancake, Brittany Lincicome and Lexi Thompson.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
