Three Mitchell High School golfers to compete at Optimist International Junior Golf Championship in Florida

MIAMI — Mitchell High School golf will be well represented at the Optimist International Junior Golf Championship at Trump National Doral Golf Club next week in South Florida.

Asher Dannenbring, an incoming freshman at Mitchell High, will compete in the boys 14-15 age division on July 19-24, while Kernel senior Quinn Dannenbring and sophomore Maddie Childs will tee off in the girls 15-18 age division on July 24-29.

The three local standouts travel to Florida amid successful campaigns at the SDGA junior tour this summer. Asher Dannenbring is the 10th overall boy in the state with 90 points, and Quinn Dannenbring and Childs are tied for eighth for the girls side with 112.5 points apiece.

The Optimist International, which will host players from 23 different countries, has a list of former participants and top finishers that includes PGA members Jonathan Byrd, Jason Day, Bill Haas, and Jeff Overton and LPGA members Stacy Lewis, Brooke Pancake, Brittany Lincicome and Lexi Thompson.

