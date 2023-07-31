Tennis standouts awarded at Take The Cake tournament in Mitchell

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Tennis Association held its 17th annual Take The Cake tennis tournament on July 29-30 at Hitchcock Park, with winners decided in seven divisions across singles and doubles play.

Winners of each bracket earned a cake or cupcake as an award. There were 47 participants in this year’s event and for the second year in a row, the event included singles play, making it a two-day tournament.

Here's a look at the results:

Singles

Chocolate Cake Bracket

Semifinals: Jacob Dahme def. Dah Moo, 8-0; Eh Dah def. Jager Juracek, 8-4

Championship: Jacob Dahme def. Eh Dah, 8-5

Third place: Jager Juracek def. Dah Moo, 8-6

Fifth place: Moo Sher Say def. Tyler McEntee.

Marble Cake Bracket

Semifinals: Lincoln Bottum def. Elly Clement, 8-0; Katie Morgan def. Maddie Childs, 8-4

Championship: Lincoln Bottum def. Katie Morgan, 8-2

Third place: Elly Clement def. Maddie Childs, 8-1

Fifth place: Kiersten Bathke def. Matteah Graves, 8-5

Red Velvet Cake Bracket

Semifinals: Elliot Smith def. Mitchell Crothers, 8-2; Clay Bathke def. Nicholas Crothers, 8-5

Championship: Elliot Smith def. Clay Bathke, 8-6

Third place: Nicholas Crothers def. Mitchell Crothers, 8-2

Fifth place: Will Mullenmeister def. Idella Meyer, 8-4

Angel Food Cake round robin

Carsyn Weich def. Sutton Thompson, 8-4

Delaney Degen def. Carsyn Weich, 8-6

Jade Miller def. Delaney Degen, 9-8(1)

Jade Miller def. Carsyn Weich, 8-5

Sutton Thompson def. Delaney Degen, 9-8(4)

Sutton Thompson def. Jade Miller, 8-5

Final placement: 1. Sutton Thompson (2-1); 2. Jade Miller (2-1); 3. Delaney Degen (1-2); 4. Carsyn Weich (1-2)

Idella Myers hits a serve during a singles match during the Take The Cake tennis tournament on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at the Hitchcock Park tennis courts in Mitchell. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Doubles

German Chocolate Cake

Semifinals: Owen Raml/Sutton Thompson def. Skyler Mickelson/Jade Miller, 8-6; Chad Larson/Betty McNeil def. Matt Biggerstaff/Cooper Star, 8-3.

Championship: Owen Raml/Sutton Thompson def. Chad Larson/Betty McNeil, 9-8(2)

Third place: Skyler Mickelson/Jade Miller def. Matt Biggerstaff/Cooper Star, 8-3

Fifth place: Trent Dean/Trevor Dean def. Kiersten Bathke/Pat Moller, 8-1

Carrot Cake Division

Finals — First-place playoff: Jacob Dahme/Tyler McEntee def. Eh Dah/Moo Sher Say, 8-3; Second-place playoff: Chris Carlson/Matt Judson def. Blake Judson/Grant Judson; Third-place playoff: Augustine Hendrickson/Dah Moo def. Delaney Degen/Jager Juracek, 8-5.

Bundt Cake Division

Finals — First-place playoff: Ava Prunty/Elliot Smith def. Clay Bathke/Will Mullenmeister, 8-6; Second-place playoff: Harbor Blindauer/Jordyn Wilson def. Xander Herman/Patrick Morgan, 8-1; Third-place playoff: Mitchell Crothers/Nicholas Crothers def. Elise Bowers/Sydney Carlson, 8-3.