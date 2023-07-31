Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Tennis standouts awarded at Take The Cake tournament in Mitchell

The Mitchell Tennis Association held its 17th annual Take The Cake tennis tournament on July 29-30 at Hitchcock Park

IMG_9409.JPG
Sutton Thompson hits a shot during a singles match during the Take The Cake tennis tournament on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at the Hitchcock Park tennis courts in Mitchell.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 5:38 PM

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Tennis Association held its 17th annual Take The Cake tennis tournament on July 29-30 at Hitchcock Park, with winners decided in seven divisions across singles and doubles play.

Winners of each bracket earned a cake or cupcake as an award. There were 47 participants in this year’s event and for the second year in a row, the event included singles play, making it a two-day tournament.

Here's a look at the results:

Singles

Chocolate Cake Bracket
Semifinals: Jacob Dahme def. Dah Moo, 8-0; Eh Dah def. Jager Juracek, 8-4
Championship: Jacob Dahme def. Eh Dah, 8-5
Third place: Jager Juracek def. Dah Moo, 8-6
Fifth place: Moo Sher Say def. Tyler McEntee.

Marble Cake Bracket
Semifinals: Lincoln Bottum def. Elly Clement, 8-0; Katie Morgan def. Maddie Childs, 8-4
Championship: Lincoln Bottum def. Katie Morgan, 8-2
Third place: Elly Clement def. Maddie Childs, 8-1
Fifth place: Kiersten Bathke def. Matteah Graves, 8-5

Red Velvet Cake Bracket
Semifinals: Elliot Smith def. Mitchell Crothers, 8-2; Clay Bathke def. Nicholas Crothers, 8-5
Championship: Elliot Smith def. Clay Bathke, 8-6
Third place: Nicholas Crothers def. Mitchell Crothers, 8-2
Fifth place: Will Mullenmeister def. Idella Meyer, 8-4

Angel Food Cake round robin
Carsyn Weich def. Sutton Thompson, 8-4
Delaney Degen def. Carsyn Weich, 8-6
Jade Miller def. Delaney Degen, 9-8(1)
Jade Miller def. Carsyn Weich, 8-5
Sutton Thompson def. Delaney Degen, 9-8(4)
Sutton Thompson def. Jade Miller, 8-5
Final placement: 1. Sutton Thompson (2-1); 2. Jade Miller (2-1); 3. Delaney Degen (1-2); 4. Carsyn Weich (1-2)

IMG_9441.JPG
Idella Myers hits a serve during a singles match during the Take The Cake tennis tournament on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at the Hitchcock Park tennis courts in Mitchell.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Doubles

German Chocolate Cake
Semifinals: Owen Raml/Sutton Thompson def. Skyler Mickelson/Jade Miller, 8-6; Chad Larson/Betty McNeil def. Matt Biggerstaff/Cooper Star, 8-3.
Championship: Owen Raml/Sutton Thompson def. Chad Larson/Betty McNeil, 9-8(2)
Third place: Skyler Mickelson/Jade Miller def. Matt Biggerstaff/Cooper Star, 8-3
Fifth place: Trent Dean/Trevor Dean def. Kiersten Bathke/Pat Moller, 8-1

Carrot Cake Division
Finals — First-place playoff: Jacob Dahme/Tyler McEntee def. Eh Dah/Moo Sher Say, 8-3; Second-place playoff: Chris Carlson/Matt Judson def. Blake Judson/Grant Judson; Third-place playoff: Augustine Hendrickson/Dah Moo def. Delaney Degen/Jager Juracek, 8-5.

Bundt Cake Division
Finals — First-place playoff: Ava Prunty/Elliot Smith def. Clay Bathke/Will Mullenmeister, 8-6; Second-place playoff: Harbor Blindauer/Jordyn Wilson def. Xander Herman/Patrick Morgan, 8-1; Third-place playoff: Mitchell Crothers/Nicholas Crothers def. Elise Bowers/Sydney Carlson, 8-3.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
