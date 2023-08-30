Team play, depth powers Kernel boys to Marchand Cup title

MITCHELL — The team format of the Marchand Cup served the Mitchell High School boys golf team well on Tuesday.

In the four-ball and two-man scramble portions of the team event, Mitchell outscored Yankton 9 1/2 to 2 1/2 and cruised to a 17-7 victory over the Bucks at Lakeview Golf Course.

The pairings of Sam Titze and Brady Reiners, Jordan Meyerink and Dawson Adams, and Matthew Mauszycki and Tyler Christensen each scored two points in team play, with Reiners, Meyerink, Adams and Mauszycki scoring a third point for the team in singles, and Titze and Christensen each earning a half point in singles play. Jager Juracek, Marshall Widstrom and Asher Dannenbring each scored two points for the Kernels as well.

Mitchell's Sam Titze hits a tee shot at Hole No. 2 during the Marchand Cup boys golf dual on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Mitchell won the event in 2021, tied with Yankton in 2022 and won again in 2023, marking three straight years with a victory in the event. The Ryder Cup-style tournament is scored three different ways, with the first six holes as a four-ball best-ball, holes 7-12 as a two-man scramble and holes 13-18 as individual match play. The event is named in memory of Rob Marchand, who graduated from Yankton and coached golf in Mitchell before his death in 2014.

Some Kernels will be in action on Friday, Sept. 1 at Lakeview as the Parkston Invitational golf tournament is played in Mitchell. MHS will also be in action on Friday, Sept. 8 at the Yankton Invitational.

Marchand Cup

Tuesday at Lakeview GC, Mitchell

Mitchell 17, Yankton 7

Four ball/best ball format — Holes 1-6

Noah Larson/Asher Dannenbring (MIT) def. Easton Vellek/Parker Riley, 1 up

Miles Krajewski/Henry Homstad (YAN) and Jager Juracek/Carter McCormick, all square

Eli Larson/Kai Cody (YAN) def. Everett Morrison/Marshall Widstrom, 2 up

Sam Titze/Brady Reiners (MIT) def. Ryker Larsen/William Youngblom, 1 up

Jordan Meyerink/Dawson Adams (MIT) def. Colton Hopkins/Brayden Byrkeland, 3-and-2

Matthew Mauszycki/Tyler Christensen (MIT) def. Isaac Dimmer/Easton Schelhaas, 2-and-1

Format total: Mitchell 4.5, Yankton 1.5

Mitchell's Dawson Adams hits a pitch shot from behind No. 1 green during the Marchand Cup boys golf dual on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Two-player scramble — Holes 7-12

Easton Vellek/Parker Riley (YAN) def. Noah Larson/Asher Dannenbring, 2-and-1

Jager Juracek/Carter McCormick (MIT) def. Miles Krajewski/Henry Homstad, 4-3

Everett Morrison/Marshall Widstrom (MIT) def. Eli Larson/Kai Cody, 2-and-1

Sam Titze/Brady Reiners (MIT) def. Ryker Larsen/William Youngblom, 3-and-1

Jordan Meyerink/Dawson Adams (MIT) def. Colton Hopkins/Brayden Byrkeland, 1 up

Matthew Mauszycki/Tyler Christensen (MIT) def. Isaac Dimmer/Easton Schelhaas, 2-and-1

Format total: Mitchell 5, Yankton 1

Singles matches — Holes 13-18

Easton Vellek (YAN) def. Noah Larson, 2-and-1

Asher Dannenbring (MIT) def. Parker Riley, 3-and-2

Miles Krajewski (YAN) and Jager Juracek (MIT), all square

Henry Homstad (YAN) def. Carter McCormick, 2-and-1

Eli Larson (YAN) def. Everett Morrison, 2-and-1

Marshall Widstrom (MIT) def. Kai Cody, 3-and-2

Ryker Larsen (YAN) and Sam Titze (MIT), all square

Brady Reiners (MIT) def. William Youngblom, 2-and-1

Jordan Meyerink (MIT) def. Colton Hopkins, 3-and-2

Dawson Adams (MIT) def. Brayden Byrkeland, 3-and-2

Matthew Mauszycki (MIT) def. Isaac Dimmer, 2-and-1

Tyler Christensen (MIT) and Easton Schelhaas (YAN), all square

Format total: Mitchell 7.5, Yankton 4.5